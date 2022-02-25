PGI wines have more time (until July 14, 2022) to adjust to the new EU regulation

Italian producers of PGI wines will have more time, precisely until July 14, 2022, to adjust to the relative European Regulation, (according to “Cantina Italia”, as of January 31, 2022, PGI wines equal more than 17 million hectoliters of the total Italian stocks - 62 million hectoliters - of which 31 million hectoliters are PDO wines, ed.). Technically, the European Parliament and Council’s EU Regulation, number 2021/2117, dated December 2, 2021, which took effect on December 7, 2021, confirmed that a maximum of 15% of grapes deriving from vineyards located outside the delimited production area of ​​a PGI must be produced or made into wine within this area.

“In order to contain the economic damage of numerous wine producers who traditionally have made wine from maximum 15% of grapes outside the area”, explained a note, “the Ministry has granted a transition period until July 14, 2022, coinciding with the end date of the current harvest campaign”.

“We have tried to respond to the supply chain’s concerns that had asked for a suitable period to allow gradually adjusting to the new rules”, pointed out Gian Marco Centinaio, Undersecretary for Agricultural Policies and Responsible for Wines, commenting on the measure. “This is a first step to find appropriate remedies to the critical issues that the entire wine world has reported to us”.

