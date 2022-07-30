Prosecco bubbles fly to London: Bottega opens a concept bar at Stansted airport

Bottega’s bubbles toast in London, thanks to the new Bottega Prosecco Bar & Caffè in the departures area of London Stansted Airport, one of the most important in the city (with a traffic of 28 million passengers per year in the pre-Covid era). Another outpost for one of the world’s top brands in “travel retail”, a channel more and more controlled, between stations and airports around the world, by many great Italian wine brands such as Frescobaldi, Ferrari and Zonin, to name a few of the most famous.

The new Prosecco Bar branded Bottega, is managed in synergy with SSP UK, one of the main operators dedicated to the management of food and beverage outlets in the travel channel. The high quality wine bar format, conceived by Bottega in 2014, it is proposed in one of the main London airports that adds a touch of Venetian style thanks to Prosecco which is certainly one of the best known products of Made in Italy food.

Travelers will therefore have the opportunity to taste the Bottega wines in combination with some gastronomic specialties of the Venetian and Italian tradition, which includes a range of dishes to share: plate of cured meats, plate of cheeses and plate of Scottish salmon (in homage to the United Kingdom). The proposal also includes coffee, cappuccino and bread products. Prosecco Bar is a concept that reproposes the philosophy of the Venetian bacaro, or rather an informal tavern, where the foods are presented both as “cicheti”, or snacks to be consumed at the counter, and as more structured dishes to be served at the tables. the combination with Prosecco, privileged for its versatility, and with other Italian wines closes the circle.

Sandro Bottega, president of Bottega Spa, explained how “the opening of this Prosecco Bar is a goal that we have been pursuing for some time now. London Stansted is an airport that, after the pandemic, has seen a significant growth in passenger transit. It also represents one of the main gateways to the British capital from all of continental Europe. The presence of our wine bar format is also of particular interest, as in the United Kingdom the Bottega brand is recognized as a leader in the Prosecco and sparkling wine market ”.

For Cathy Granby, Business Development Director SSP UK & Irlanda, “Bottega is a very successful brand, with which we have been collaborating for four years. We are pleased to have opened another location in Stansted. The brand is very popular with passengers and offers a new premium experience for those passing through Stansted, offering everyone the opportunity to treat themselves to something special before their flight.” Stephen Martin, Retail Director Stansted Airport, added that “London Stansted is one of the fastest growing airports in the UK and Bottega opened at the right time as we enter the peak of summer. For the Italian brand we represent the second airport location in the United Kingdom and we are very proud to host them! The bar enjoys a privileged position to offer Dop wines with impeccable combinations. We express our gratitude to the Bottega, SSP and airport teams who have created something very special here in Stansted”. In the last two years the Prosecco Bar offer has been progressively expanded: from coffee to breakfast products, from signature cocktails, created ad hoc by expert bartenders, to bio wines and liqueurs and, more recently, to sparkling alcohol free, which are emerging as a new consumption trend.

