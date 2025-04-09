Prosecco performs better than Champagne, in this way Italy beats France in export

In export, Italy performed better than France, registering, in 2024, a +6% in value, leaded mainly by sparkling wines (+9%), while, beyond the Alps, figures state -2.4% (after already -3% in 2023, ed) and -6.5% respectively. Substantially, Prosecco beat Champagne: if the exports of the first raised by 11% in the last year, those of the second dropped by 8%. Not only. In the last ten years, Italy is the country in which wine export grew the most among all competitors: +60% against +51% of France, and +33% of New Zealand. Figures and data which generate optimism for Italian wine supply chain which were revealed, yesterday, at Vinitaly 2025, in Verona, in the meeting “L’Economia del vino: Strategie, Sfide e Opportunità tra Europa e Competitività” - “The Economy of wine: Strategies, Challenges, and Opportunities between Europe and Competitiveness” by Confagricoltura to present “Rapporto sulla competitività delle regioni del vino” - “Report about competitiveness of wine regions” No. 3, realized by Nomisma Wine Monitor in collaboration with UniCredit.

Overall, at a global level, after a 2023 which saw wine world import reduce by over 5% compared to the previous year, in 2024, the so much awaited bounce hasn’t occurred. And, considering the first 12 markets of wine import (whose weight on world exchanges overcomes 60%), only four of these registered growths in value imports: the Usa, Canada, China, and Brazil.

Therefore, in this scenario, Italy brought home a positive result, but report observes: 60% of Italian wine export concentrates in only 5 countries with the Usa leading, and which are worth 24%, and on which, now, the uncertainty linked to 20% duties imposed by American President Donald Trump depend. Also here, in this case, and independently on how it is seen, Italy has the record: France has a concentration index (always compared to the first 5 end markets) of 51% (with a weight of the Usa of 20%), while Spain is at 48% (Usa effect of 11%).

“The resilience demonstrated by Italian wine companies in the last years continues to be tested today with Trump duties - highlighted Denis Pantini, responsible Agrifood & Wine Monitor di Nomisma - a challenge which recalls how it is important to diversify more end markets, seen that the first five ones concentrate even 60% of our wine export”.

On the contrary, at a national level, Veneto is the leader region, and is worth 37% of Italian exports followed by Tuscany and Piedmont with 15% both. And, together, South Tyrol and Emilia Romagna are worth 80% of Italian export overall. On the contrary, regarding the denominations, looking at the main market of the States (which, for Italy, is worth 1.9 billion euros, in growth of 10.2%), white wines from South Tyrol and Friuli Venezia Giulia dominate with 48% of their export finishing overseas, as well as Dop red wines of Tuscany (40%), and of Piedmont (31%). And, among the markets which, in the last decade, have increased Italian wine purchases the most, compared to an average growth rate of 5% (Cagr 2014/2024), South Korea (+10% yearly), Poland (+13%), Vietnam (+18%), and Romania (+20%) are found with almost doubled shares.

In the end, a consumer survey parallel to the report, and carried out on 2,000 wine consumers in the Usa localized in 3 federate States with highest consumption (New York, California, and Florida) which rested on the theme of changes in taste preferences, narrates that American consumer declares to pay more attention to high quality wines (33%), research wines of different regions and territories (28%), but also pay more attention to health, for example by purchasing lighter red wines and with lower alcoholic content, with “green” aspect particularly considered by younger consumers. In the end, among 65% of population of the three analyzed federate states who declared to have consumed wine in the last year, 7 out of 10 drunk Italian wine awarding its tradition, vineyard variety, quality, and “right price”. This last is the reason, now under the magnifying lens of producers, importers, distributors, operators, and the same consumers seen customs tariffs on European goods, and, therefore, also Italian wine, which were made come into force by Trump.

“For a while, farmers are coping with important difficulties: from production cost increases to the pressures linked to climate, and now duties - recalled Massimiliano Giansanti, president Confagricoltura - ensure our food safety must be the compass of Europe because our common national safety begins exactly from there. Our wish is to arrive to a negotiation which brings back to a relative normality”.

