Prosecco rocks in the USA: 134 million bottles sold in 2022 (+6.3% over previous year)

The United States confirms itself as the most important world market for Prosecco: in 2022 it imported 134 million bottles, registering a +6.3% increase over the previous year, with a share worth 24.3% of the entire volume exported. But the U.S. still presents great unexplored potential: this is why the Prosecco Doc Consortium is ready to start with “National Prosecco Week”, edition No. 6, which, from July 17 to 23, will involve as many as 30 U.S. states through promotion and communication campaigns aimed at the trade, the media and the end consumer.

“Given the great success of the past editions, we are pleased to return to the United States with “National Prosecco Week”, a good opportunity to present our wines, our territory and our culture to the most influential wine personalities and Prosecco Doc lovers in the United States”, says Stefano Zanette, Prosecco Doc president. “Our goal is to continue to strengthen the success of the denomination by monitoring consumption trends, paying great attention to the territory, and actively involving the entire production system in maintaining the utmost attention to sustainability”.

Once again this year, a dense network of partners consisting of retail stores, online outlets, wine shops, bars and restaurants will be involved, with events aimed specifically at consumers and in campaigns activated through the media. There are also several new strategic partnerships signed with newspapers, as well as several activations entrusted to some prominent influencers in the US. Several thousand consumers will be intercepted through the involvement of more than 1,000 online stores and physical outlets, which will participate with dedicated displays, activation of promotions and in-person tastings. In addition to media releases, invitations launched by the influencers, marketing actions on social media and various forms of advertising, to direct potential audiences to the premises participating in Prosecco Week, special commercials have been planned on the big screens in Times Square, a showcase of excellence located in the beating heart of New York City. To maximize the involvement of American consumers, the Prosecco Doc Consortium has other original events in store: three dates, also included in “National Prosecco Week”, staged in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York on July 17, 19 and 22, respectively. They will be organized in collaboration with Cru Luv Selections, a renowned creative branding agency headed by Jermaine Stone, a character recently acclaimed by the “New York Times” as an undisputed celebrity of the wine world and founder of “The Original Wine & Hip Hop podcast”.

Building on the resounding success recorded in 2022 by combining elements of street culture with those of wine culture, this year Jermaine Stone will once again offer an immersive experience, mixing the excellence of Veneto-Friuli bubbles with excellent music and accompanying it all with intriguing storytelling related to Prosecco Doc. “These events are a great opportunity to merge the world of wine with urban culture, bringing together a diverse audience with whom to create unique and memorable experiences”, noted Jermaine Stone.Among the highlights reserved for consumers, this year also ticks off an exclusive happy hour organized by the Consortium for July 18 at Tao’s Dream Downtown in New York City: the gathering will open with two educational seminars, aimed at influencers and media, led by Lidia Bastianich, a true authority on Italian cuisine in the U.S., followed by a reception, and who will have the opportunity to virtually embark on a culinary journey in Italy, tasting Prosecco Doc on its own or in a selection of cocktails paired with Italian dishes.

