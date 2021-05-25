Rocca delle Macìe and “Lo Chiamavano Trinità”, a wine and a movie

One of the most famous wineries in the Chianti Classico area, Rocca delle Macìe, might not have ever existed, if it were not for the success of the iconic “spaghetti western” movie, “Lo Chiamavano Trinità”(They call me Trinity), released 50 years ago and the fourth most viewed Italian movie of all time. Thanks to the unexpected and enormous success of the first film of the cycle, starring the Italian actors Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, written and directed by EB Clucher, Italo Zingarelli, a film producer first, then a wine producer, crowned his dream of planting vineyards and making wine in the Black Rooster territory. The film actually turned 50 in 2020, while the sequel, “Trinity is still my name”, an even bigger success, and the most viewed Italian movie ever, turns 50 this year, in 2021.

These stories are from a time long past in Italy that today the Zingarelli family has brought back to life, opening the “Galleria Trinità” in Rocca delle Macìe, a new permanent movie destination, including relics from the sets, stills, and more. It is dedicated to Italo and “his” cinematographic world, and a Limited Edition of 1970 Magnum Chianti Classico Gran Selezione will be presented to celebrate the founder. The event planned in 2020 was postponed due to the Pandemic and has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 15th. It will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of “Lo Chiamavano Trinità...” the first film in a saga that created a cinematographic phenomenon - delighting the entire generation of Baby Boomers - that still has an incredible generational and International following of aficionados all around the world. The family is dedicating a series of activities to Italo Zingarelli, the innovative film producer, who in December 1970, gave life to the extraordinary “blend” of two great and much loved actors - Terence Hill and Bud Spencer – that became one of the biggest successes ever in Italian cinema.

“That combination has left an indelible mark on the history of Italian cinema, because of our father Italo’s foresight”, declared Sandra Zingarelli, who has always been closer to the cinematographic branch of the Zingarelli family, “who read in those scripts the desire of the Italian population, experiencing its first critical economic and social difficulties, to re-emerge and restart, stronger and more lighthearted”. “We had decided to commemorate him at an event in our Tenuta di Castellina in Chianti - planned for 2020, but blocked due to the Pandemic - that would trace a revised profile and story through new eyes, 50 years later”, added Sergio Zingarelli, president of Rocca delle Macìe. “Now, we can finally do it with the newfound desire for serenity and conviviality!”

Celebrations continue with the preview screening of the original film, restored in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna. The goal of the Zingarelli family is to guarantee the continuity and usability of the film to the generations of children and grandchildren of those who had the fortune and pleasure of living the first historic moment, conveying the extremely present-day message on the importance of using Bud's “good strength” - combined with Terence's "shrewdness" - to defeat adversities. The “Galleria Trinità” will be set up in the Rocca delle Macìe Estate in Castellina in Chianti, under the artistic supervision of Officina Grafica Firenze. It will be open to the public starting on July 16th, and will include memorabilia from the sets and stills, previously unreleased material, and much more, which will remain there to be enjoyed - as a movie destination in the heart of Chianti Classico - by the thousands of fans all over the world. His children, Fabio, Sandra and Sergio, have dedicated a Chianti Classico Gran Selezione “dressed” as “Lo Chiamavano Trinità…” to their father Italo. It is a Limited Edition 1970 Magnum, the top of the Rocca delle Macìe production, and represents fulfilling a story that began 50 years ago, when Italo Zingarelli - of Roman origin - fell madly in love with the hills of Castellina in Chianti, in the heart of Chianti Classico.

