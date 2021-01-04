Sassicaia and Guado al Tasso (Antinori) in the Top 10 best selling wines by Wine Enthusiast in 2020

De gustibus non disputandum est, arguing about people’s tastes is a waste of time, at least according to Plutarch. In the world of wine critics, however, scores, and therefore tastes, and rankings, are often detonators of debates and comparisons, just because of their subjectivity. If taste is indisputable because it is personal, there are other indisputable data, starting from those related to sales. Such as those photographed by the “Top 10 Best Selling Wines” by Wine Enthusiast, whose “Italian editor” is Kerin O’Keefe, who, in 2020, saw among the most sold wines online by the historic US magazine two Italian labels of the highest level: Sassicaia 2017 by Tenuta San Guido, at number 4, and Bolgheri Superiore 2017di Guado al Tasso, the estate of the Antinori family, at number 9.

Among the readers of “Wine Enthusiast”, which dedicates ample space, for some years, also to the commercial aspect on its online portal, the best selling wine is a great classic of Bordeaux viticulture, Chateau Pontet-Canet 2009 (Pauillac), followed on the podium by Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 from Napa Valley by 101 Barrels and by another Bordeaux, Chateau Leoville Poyferre 2010 (St. Julien). At position No. 5 there is again Napa Valley, with Joseph Phelps’ 2016 Insignia, then a great white from Burgundy, the Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru 2015 Louis Latour, at position No. 7. In eighth place is an iconic Napa Valley red such as Dominus Estate’s Christian Moueix 2017, and at number ten closes the ranking with the Sauternes legend, Chateau d'Yquem 2015.

