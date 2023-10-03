Sicilian wineries are continuing the commitment to reduce their impact on the planet

More and more Sicilian wineries are spontaneously choosing to measure, through the SOStain protocol, their impact on the ecosystem, and reduce the footprint on the planet through good practices in the vineyard, in the winery and throughout the organization. Sustainability experts in various disciplinary and production fields will, in turn, let their voices and opinions be heard at the second edition of the International Symposium, “Sustainable Interactions”, scheduled for October 5th in Sciacca. The SOStain Sicilia Foundation - one of the first projects in Italy on territorial sustainability - promoted the symposium, created in 2020 on the initiative of DOC Sicilia and Assovini Sicilia to support a program of measurable, useful and good practices to protect our planet. “The Symposium on sustainability is a moment of aggregation and discussion among speakers from Italy and abroad who can offer their expert opinions on the topic of sustainability, which by its nature must be addressed from a multidisciplinary perspective”, Alberto Tasca, president of the SOStain said. “We have at hand an extraordinary opportunity to discuss with experts and scientists issues that are not necessarily connected to the production and commercial aspects of our work, but which are fundamental for generating new research and innovation projects. The aim is to continue raising the bar in terms of defence and safeguarding the natural, economic and social heritage of our Region. It is networking to promote a system of thinking as well as a working method that puts the main objective of common good and cooperation between different stakeholders at the centre front”.

This now recurring event is a concrete opportunity for dialogue, while at the same time, it aims to emphasize that Sicily has become a territory of good practices applied to an ever-increasing number of wineries implementing the SOStain protocol, designed for green, socially fair and economically effective viticulture. Forty companies are associated with SOStain, 24 of which are certified, totalling 5.703 certified hectares of vineyards as well as 21.342.093 certified bottles. There are many other companies now making their membership official, to further strengthen the Foundation’s commitment of leaving a better world for new generations. The model SOStain has created on these issues contributes to making Sicily a happy island. Sicily is the number one Region in Italy in organic surface area (i.e., 30% of the National total), as well as number one for sustainable viticulture; that is, subject to organic and/or integrated production regulations, counting over 42.000 hectares.

The discussion will include 4 panels aimed at illustrating the importance of nature education with its related socio-economic impact, in addition to news from the SOStain world and the sustainability programs implemented by the Foundation’s partners. Alberto Tasca, president of the SOStain Sicilia Foundation, will kick off the Symposium and provide an overview of last year, including new members and new projects. Then, Lucrezia Lamastra, president of the Scientific Committee of the SOStain Foundation and professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Piacenza will give a speech on "The measurement of sustainability in wine: results of the SOStain Sicily Foundation", while Gaetano Benedetto, president of the WWF Italy Foundation Study Center, will launch “The “30x30” challenge: can Sicily be the star of the new biodiversity protection strategy?”. Paolo Fontana, entomologist of the Trento Mach Foundation, will illustrate the theme “Bees as quality environmental indicators”, and Attilio Carapezza, entomologist and resident of the Sicilian Natural Sciences Society, will discuss the question on "The decline of insects and the silence of the countryside”. Matteo Ward, CEO and co-founder of WRÅD and author of the docuseries, “Junk - Full Wardrobes”, will launch the “Economy and Society” section with his speech, “The true cost of Fast Fashion”. Christian Sarkar, Regenerative Marketing Institute and editor of The Marketing Journal, will follow with a speech on "Regeneration: The Future Of Community In A Permacrisis World". Gianfranco Marrone, professor of Semiotics at the University of Palermo and director of the “Umberto Eco” International Center for Semiotic Sciences in Urbino, will give a speech titled, "Beyond nature and culture: terrestrial". The participation of Deborah Parker Wong, Slow Wine USA journalist on “Insights for a sustainable future: opinions, trends and the potential of the US market for wine” will be one of the highlights. The last panel will include SOStain various partners: the Allianz Foundation “Umanamente” will talk about the EduSostain Project and the theme “Philanthropy generates sustainability”, Unicredit will focus on “Sustainable Finance in support of sustainable innovation”, Amorim Cork will present a speech entitled, "Corporate well-being as a driver of success” and finally, O-I will present the “100% Sicily Bottle” project as a “Virtuous process of circularity and reducing impact”.

