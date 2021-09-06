Simonit & Sirch’s Vine Master Pruners Academy has found its “home”: Silvio Jermann’s Vinnaeria

“We had been looking for a structure that would represent us for a very long time. We did not want just a simple venue, but a meeting place open to the world, linked to our territory, and at the same time being careful to incorporate the thousands of influences and countless stimuli that come to us from our work in the various continents, i.e., “Glocal”, like our company. We have found it at Vinnaeria, located near our “Mario Schiopetto” Campus, where we have built Simonit & Sirch over the years. It now represents, for all intents and purposes, a basis for students and for all those who follow the training courses we offer. And we have found an exceptional partner in Silvio Jermann with whom we are sharing this stimulating and exciting journey”. This is Marco Simonit’s description of the “new home” for Simonit & Sirch’s Vine Master Pruners Academy, which has acquired the majority shares of Silvio Jermann’s Vinnaeria in Capriva del Friuli, in the heart of Collio, to make it the reference International headquarters.

The aim of the “joint venture” with Silvio Jermann is not only to establish a physical place and a point of reference for those who, from all over the world, follow the group led by the Friulians, Marco Simonit and Pierpaolo Sirch, but it is also to further develop their project, which opens up to new and interesting perspectives and becomes more and more glocal. “I am happy that the Vinnaeria, historically known as “La Baita”, to which I have dedicated a substantial commitment and emotional investment to restructure it, will continue its activity in this excellent initiative that will benefit the entire wine world and contribute to continuous research and innovation with an international flair”, said Silvio Jermann (who has recently sold the majority of his famous winery to Marchesi Antinori, a reference company for Italian wine, ed.).

The new location of the Accademia in Collio will have a dual function. It will be a hotel where the students of the VMP Academy can stay, as well as the location for teaching activities. It will be a meeting place open to everyone, in particular to vineyard people who will be able to experience glocal experiences. Students will be able to conduct practical tests in the vineyards of the “Mario Schiopetto” Campus, where the Simonit & Sirch Method was created more than 30 years ago. “We want to offer the opportunity to those who follow us from all over the world to come to know our roots in the land where we were born, to live with us” explained Marco Simonit.

The Simonit & Sirch group is consultant to over 150 of the most important international wine houses - names such as Chateau d'Yquem, Chateau Latour, Louis Roederer, Moet & Chandon and Terrazas de los Andes, just to name a few, alongside Bellavista, Braida , Ceretto, Rinaldi, ColleMassari, Ornellaia, Tenuta Argentiera, San Felice, Bertani Domains, Alois Lageder, Cavit, Ferrari Trento, Tenuta San Leonardo, Allegrini, Nino Franc or, Zenato, Feudi di San Gregorio, Argiolas, among the many and prestigious ones). Its campuses are international, from the “Mario Schiopetto” Campus to the Italian School of Vine Pruning and the Vine Pruning Schools abroad, the Dute-Diplôme Universitaire de Taille et Épamprage (in Bordeaux, the only University degree in the world dedicated to pruning and selection of shoots) and the Vine Master Pruners Academy (the first online platform in the world entirely dedicated to vine pruning training and vineyard people with a multi-level training course, opened in January 2021, which has had over 60.000 visits and 6.000 registered users). It is therefore continuing its commitment to training, and opening innovative and stimulating paths, in the name of glocal and fusion.

