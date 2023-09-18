“Somma Sapienza”, record-breaking wine made from 155 vines, created in the Botanical Garden of Rome

Imagine a record-breaking wine, made from blending 155 grape vines that come from all the Regions in Italy of the “Italian Vineyard”, at the Botanical Garden in Rome. Luca Maroni, famous sensorial analyst and author of the Annual of the Best Italian Wines created a super wine, called “Somma Sapienza”, in honour of the city’s green university centre. “This is an absolute first, a blend of all the native Italian vines, planted in 2018”, Luca Maroni and Francesca Romana Maroni announced, who will present it on September 23rd and 24th at the “Vendemmiata Romana Special Edition!”.

It is the only experiment of its kind in the world, containing the aromas of grapes that usually grow in diverse terroirs. The vines are all very different but have found common fertile ground right in the heart of the Eternal City, and after having breathed the same air, have now been transferred into two very valuable wines. There are a total of 600 half-litre bottles - 300 of white grapes, 300 of red grapes - of the wine, “Somma Sapienza”, a limited edition product and not available for sale. The gold and ruby-colored label boasts the logo of “La Sapienza” University in Rome. The grape vines and the respective Regions they belong to are indicated on the label. The white wine is composed of 79 varieties, representing each of the 20 Italian Regions. Among these: Passerina and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo, Fiano d'Avellino and Greco di Tufo as well as Malvasia Aromatica di Piacenza, Bellone and Moscato di Terracina. The red wine is composed of 76 varieties, such Montepulciano and Aglianico del Vulture, Gaglioppo Calabria and Piedirosso Campania as well as Lambrusco di Sorbara, Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso, Lacrima del Morro d’Alba and Tintilia Molisana. “Its aromatic complexity derives from the richness, variety and represented in the Italian grapes composing the wines, and the oenological integrity of the transformation makes the aroma and taste of this wine a sensorial experience as wonderful as it is memorable. It is a vineyard and a unique wine in biodiversity”, Luca Maroni explained. The wine will be presented at the "Vendemmiata Romana Special Edition!” on September 23rd and 24th at the Botanical Garden in Rome, in the heart of Trastevere. The event will be two days of fun and conviviality, including tastings, themed workshops, treasure hunts for adults and children, guided tours, seminars, open-air toasts and street food. From 9am to 6pm, the tree-lined avenues of the garden, embellished by the changing autumn colors, will come alive with events for wine lovers and for families. “Nature is a living and vital organism, full of events that are not always controllable; for instance, downy mildew, which also hit the Italian Vineyard this summer, has ruined the grapes but has not in the least affected the desire to celebrate the rhythms of nature, to discover its fruits and to get to know our traditions, our vines, our wines, the real wealth of our Country”, Francesca Romana Maroni, CEO of Sens Events, said.

