Every liter of wine produced tells a story of territory, tradition, and passion. While it’s true that vineyards create postcard-worthy landscapes and support local economies through wine tourism and craftsmanship, it’s equally intriguing to ask how much wine, on average, each citizen of a country produces. This question finds its answer in the data of report “Per capita wine production in selected countries, Avg 2018–2022” by the American Association of Wine Economists (Aawe), based on figures by 2023 global wine market database by Anderson and Pinilla, according to which, Spain leads the world with 80.9 liters per capita during the analyzed period, followed closely by Italy (79.7 liters) and France (65.5 liters). This figure reflects not only quantity, but the deep identity of nations where wine is culture, work, and pride.

Aawe highlights that Portugal (64.5 liters), Chile (63.8 liters), and New Zealand (62.9 liters) also maintain very high production levels, while the global average stops at only 3.4 liters per capita, a clear sign of the gap between traditional wine cultures and emerging markets. Among emerging countries, Georgia (50.9 liters) and Moldova (45.5 liters) stand out, followed by Australia (49.7 liters) and Switzerland (34.0 liters), while main consumer markets like the United States and Germany record only 7.3 and 10.6 liters per inhabitan,t respectively. Large economies which are not traditionally associated with wine production, such as the United Kingdom, China, and India close the ranking with per capita production levels below one liter or none at all”, concludes Aawe.

