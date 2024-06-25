Symbola Foundation rewards Caprai for fairness and integration in agriculture

Recently, the news has turned the spotlight on the exploitation of the weakest workers, usually foreigners, in our Country. Luckily, though, there are also positive examples of companies in the agriculture world that have invested in fairness and integration, such as the Arnaldo Caprai winery, in Umbria. On June 28th, in Mantua, the company will receive the “Cohesion is competition” award from the Symbola Foundation - a network of Italian excellence- for its commitment towards political refugees. Over the years, the company has focused heavily on inclusion, giving work to more than 200 political asylum seekers, promoting their integration into our Country and the social fabric of Montefalco, in the Sagrantino area. The model promoted by Caprai has proved successful as 60% of the migrants then remained to work permanently in the company.

The Caprai winery is led by Marco Caprai, who won the title of Officer of Merit of the Italian Republic, awarded by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. In addition, the UNHCR, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, awarded the company the “Welcome. Working for refugee integration” award, for its commitment to promoting inclusion.

The wine company, which deserves credit for bringing the Umbrian Sagrantino grape to the forefront of the International wine scene, will be one of the protagonists at the Symbola Foundation’s Summer Seminar. This year’s theme will be “We are the times”, an opportunity to give visibility and representation to the many institutional, entrepreneurial and social organizations that through their commitment, have demonstrated it is possible to build better times. The award ceremony will be preceded by an in depth discussion with, among others, Ermete Realacci (president of the Symbola Foundation), Gian Maria Gros-Pietro (president of Bank Intesa Sanpaolo), Giuseppe Tripoli (general Secretary of Unioncamere), Nando Pagnoncelli (president and CEO of IPSOS Italia), Simone Gamberini (president of LEGACOOP), Nicola Lanzetta (Director of Enel Group Italy), Vanessa Pallucchi (spokesperson for the National Forum) and Vincenzo Boccia (president of LUISS School of Government).

The title of the 2024 Summer Seminar of the Symbola Foundation was inspired by St. Augustine’s famous saying: “These are bad times, people say. Let us live well and times will be good. We are the times”, and chosen to remind us of our responsibilities, and the cultural, economic and social choices we must make to deal with the crises we face: climate, demographic, energy and geopolitical.

Copyright © 2000/2024