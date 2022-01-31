“TerroirSense Wine Academy” announces an exceptional internship for its best students: at Gaja

The best students of the advanced course dedicated to Italian wines of the “TerroirSense Wine Academy” will have the opportunity to do a special internship in the Gaja winery in Barbaresco: the international magazine “TerroirSense Wine Review” & “TasteSpirit”, point of reference in China for wine education announced the collaboration with Gaja, one of the most important and innovative wineries in the world. A new prestigious collaboration for the Academy which is added, focus on Italy, to the one with the three Michelin star restaurant Da Vittorio and with the Cerea family and dedicated to the most talented young wine professionals, passionate and strongly committed to pursuit professional advancement.

“The Gaja family is one of the most famous wine families in the world whose fundamental role since the 1960s and 1970s is universally recognized, in having stimulated and favored the” rebirth “of Italian wine. Not only the wines, but the whole “Gaja philosophy” and its company policy represent a model by which many others can be judged - underlines Ian D’Agata, president and scientific director of the “TerroirSense Wine Academy” - as I was explained by Gaia Gaja, in Gaja they do not usually accept internship requests, so I am extremely grateful to the family, and I am even more pleased that our students will have the opportunity to learn in such a quality-oriented reference company. This strategic collaboration is just another example of our Academy's commitment to promoting a true “culture of terroir” among professionals in the food and wine sector, collaborating and working with the best food and wine institutions in the world to create a unique learning place for students, different from any other in this field”.

The first three graduates of the advanced level course “Great Terroir Wines” on Italian wines (GTW 3 IT) of the “TerroirSense Wine Academy” will thus have an opportunity to do an internship in one of the wineries of the prestigious Italian wine family. Candidates will have to pass the exam, which consists of three sessions of the advanced level and undergo an interview with the Gaja staff to determine their exact level of knowledge about the cellar and consequently undertake a two-month internship (from 25 August to 25 October 2022) which will take place in the different wineries of the estate.

Gaia Gaja, at the helm of Gaja with her sister and brother Rosanna and Giovanni, the fifth generation of the family in the footsteps of her father Angelo Gaja, gave the lesson “Gaia Gaja's take on the Langhe: past, present and future” in the inaugural specialization course dedicated to Italian wines. Education is fundamental for the future of wine, she said, which is why Gaja undertakes this collaboration aimed to promote knowledge and culture of wine.

