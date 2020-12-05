AWARDS

The AIS Vitae 2021 Guide awarded the 22 “Tastevin”, the best wines, Region by Region

From Biondi Santi to Venissa sommeliers have awarded the wines that express a solid territorial identity, and the best of biodiversity

Rome, December 5, 2020

The Greppo Biondi Santi estate surrounded by the vineyards where Brunello was created in the nineteenth century

The “Tastevin” are the best Italian wines capable of expressing a consolidated territorial identity, and the best of biodiversity that the Sommeliers AIS, the Italian Association of Sommeliers, led by Antonello Maietta have awarded for Vitae, the 2021 Wine Guide. Here below is the list, region by region, of the 22 wines that best represent their territory of origin, among the wines selected by the sommeliers’ expert palates: Valle d’Aosta Pinot Gris 2019 Lo Triolet (Valle d'Aosta); Barbaresco Rabaja Riserva 2015 Producers of Barbaresco (Piedmont); Lugana Vigne di Catullo Riserva 2017 Tenuta Roveglia (Lombardy); Venissa Bianco 2015 Venissa (Veneto); Müller Thurgau Palai 2019 Pojer e Sandri (Trentino); Alto Adige Lagrein Taber Riserva 2018 Cantina Bolzano (Alto Adige); Friuli Colli Orientali Bianco Pomédes 2018 Scubla (Friuli Venezia Giulia); Liguria Riviera Di Ponente Pigato Grand- Père 2018 Bio Vio (Liguria); Lambrusco Di Sorbara Radice 2019 Gianfranco Paltrinieri (Emilia); Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Pruno Riserva 2016 Drei Donà Tenuta La Palazza (Romagna); Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Greppo Riserva 2012 Biondi Santi (Tuscany); Orvieto Classico Superiore Luigi and Giovanna 2017 Barberani (Umbria); Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Superiore 2018 Stefano Mancinelli (Le Marche); Frascati Superiore Primo Riserva 2019 Merumalia (Lazio); Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Mazzamurello 2017 Torre dei Beati (Abruzzi); Tintilia del Molise Rutilia 2017 Cantine Salvatore (Molise); Aglianico del Taburno Vigna Cataratte Riserva 2015 Fontanavecchia (Campania); Castel del Monte Nero di Troia Puer Apuliae Riserva 2015 Rivera (Apulia); Aglianico del Vulture Superiore Eleano 2017 from Eleano (Basilicata); Zingamaro 2016 La Pizzuta del Principe (Calabria); Etna Rosso Monte Gorna Riserva 2014 Cantine Nicosia (Sicily) and Cagliari Malvasia 2015 Ferruccio Deiana (Sardinia).

The “Quattro Viti” awards, the highest recognition of the AIS guide, have already been unveiled (click here for the complete list). There are a total of 694 wines at the top of Vitae 2021. Among the Italian wine companies, Marchesi Antinori holds the lead counting eight wines, followed by the Lunelli family, at five wines, and then Gruppo Santa Margherita, Allegrini, Gruppo Italiano Vini and Gaja at three wines. As far as the regional level is concerned, Piedmont leads with 152 award-winning wines, ahead of Tuscany, counting 129 wines and awarded the “Quattro Grappoli”. In terms of denominations, instead, there are 78 Barolo wines, 29 Barbarescos, 23 Brunellos and 17 each Chianti Classico and Franciacorta wines.

“The event had to be held in virtual form, which allowed us”, said the president of AIS, Antonello Maietta, “to give more space to the voices of the wine producers, who were able to tell us firsthand about the excellence of our guide. Even though the current situation does not allow us to meet all our Sommeliers and all the enthusiasts in person, as we usual do, we will be able to make a virtual toast together by connecting from our devices”.

Focus - Recollection: Winenews tastings with Franco Biondi Santi and the warmth of a special wine

The Italian Sommeliers, directed by Antonello Maietta, paid tribute, today, by awarding the “Tastevin” of the Vitae 2021 Guide, to one of the greatest Montalcino wines ever: Brunello Tenuta Greppo Riserva 2012 Biondi Santi. The family has made this wine a symbol of Made in Italy throughout the world, the last wine of the unforgettable “Master of Brunello” Franco Biondi Santi. It is ... A wine of immense elegance, great nobility and finesse, and absolutely and extraordinarily unique (I say this having tasted, together “with the Doctor”, Franco Biondi Santi, almost all the Reserves of the Greppo Estate, from 1888 to 2010, including 1891, 1945, 1955, 1964, 1970 - the first harvest, without his father, Tancredi - 1975, 1983, 1998, which you liked so much...), as well as an established identity of the territory of Montalcino.

“Thank you, Doctor” for your most recent masterpiece.

Montalcino will never forget you, and even the new owner, commemorating you with this special wine, has shown genuine and heartfelt warmth. (Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews)

Copyright © 2000/2020