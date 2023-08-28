“The best 2023” by Wine Enthusiast: “Italian wine is the best in the world in terms of quality/price”

From Franciacorta Extra Brut Rosé Riserva “Annamaria Clementi” 2013 by Ca’ del Bosco to Barolo Serradenari 2019 by Ratti, from Alto Adige “Praepositus” Sylvaner 2021 by Abbazia di Novacella to Solaia 2019 by Antinori, from Franciacorta Vintage Collection Dosage Zero 2017 by Ca’ del Bosco to Soave Classico “50th Anniversary” Calvarino 2021 by Pieropan, from Amarone della Valpolicella Classico De Buris Riserva 2011 by Tommasi to Stiolorosso by Terrevive, from Lambrusco di Sorbara “Radice” 2021 by Paltrinieri to Barolo “Rocche dell’ Annunziata” 2019 by Ratti: here is the first preview of “The Best 2023” by “Wine Enthusiast”, or, more precisely, the top ten wines that critics from around the world have tasted to date, as reported by a US magazine.

More than 600 bottles have already been tasted, from all regions of our country, characterized by a very high average quality, so much so that, according to Danielle Callegari, wine taster of Tuscany and Southern Italy regions for the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”: “If there’s one thing to learn from the sheer amount of Italian wine I’ve tasted over the past few months, it's that it's the best ever. Right now, it offers the best quality to price ratio available on the market worldwide”. Extremely significant endorsement from American critics, considering that the “Stars & Stripes” market still represents the first outlet for Italian wine in the world.

The most voted bottles, according to “Wine Enthusiast”, provide an exceptional representation of the country’s regional diversity: “a luscious red from Sicily’s volcanic soils; a classic Franciacorta made with Pinot Noir grapes from some of Lombardy’s oldest vines; Chianti with Tuscany’s iconic Sangiovese grape at various price points; bottles for ageing from Barolo in Piedmont; dark-fruited Barbera and sophisticated sparkling wine from the Alta Langa; and many more.

