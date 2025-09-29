The Convent of Santissima Annunciata, in Franciacorta, “a common good returned to the territory”

“A place of community, a space where beauty and goodness coincide. A common good returned to the territory through the vision and generosity of those who care for it”: these are the words by Carlo Petrini, founder of Slow Food, describing the Convent of Santissima Annunciata, in Franciacorta, in Rovato, which, in 2026, will host the winter edition of “Vini d’Abbazia”, a project strongly supported by Vittorio Moretti, founder of Bellavista (one of Italy’s most prestigious wine labels). Meanwhile, on October 4th, a preview event titled “Come in famiglia” - Like in a family”, organized by Foundation Vittorio e Mariella Moretti, will take place. It will be a full day- from 8 am to midnight - featuring nature walks, workshops, readings, and meetings.

The focus of the day will be the conference “La cultura del vino e l’identità dei territori: l’opera delle Abbazie” - “The Culture of Wine and the Identity of Territories: The Work of Abbeys”, dedicated to the relationship between wine culture and the historical and contemporary role of abbeys, particularly in the Franciacorta region, with the participation of guests both from the wine industry and monastic communities. The goal is to restore this ancient place as a vibrant and open space where culture, nature, spirituality, and community can authentically intertwine. Organized by Vini d’Abbazia in collaboration with Foundation Vittorio e Mariella Moretti, the conference will include speakers from monastic, academic, and entrepreneurial backgrounds who will explore the historic connection between these worlds: there wìll be, among others, Vittorio Moretti, president of Foundation Vittorio e Mariella Moretti, Renzo Cotarella, ceo of Marchesi Antinori (with Badia a Passignano in Chianti Classico), Attilio Scienza, professor of Viticulture at the University of Milan, Don Andrea Santus from the Abbey of Monte Oliveto Maggiore in Siena, Father Stefano Visintin from the Abbey of Praglia in the Euganean Hills, Werner Waldboth, sales & marketing director of the Abbey of Novacella in South Tyrol; Manfred Bernard, winemaker at the Benedictine Convent of Muri-Gries, also in South Tyrol, Father Luigi Cavagna from the Franciscan Convent of Rodengo Saiano in Franciacorta, and Brother Michele Badino, rector of the Symposium Academy of the Monastery of Bose in Assisi.

The event promises to be a professional dialogue on the connection between wine culture and territory, emphasizing the historical and contemporary role of abbeys in enhancing landscapes, spreading agricultural knowledge, and preserving the spirit of places. Tradition, spirituality, and innovation will be the guiding themes of a day aimed at restoring value to a shared heritage deeply rooted in Italian history, and especially in the Franciacorta region, whose excellence in viticulture owes much to the work of abbeys. The day will conclude with a tasting of Vini d’Abbazia.

The choice of Convento Santissima Annunciata as the venue is deeply symbolic: a site of great historical, spiritual, and architectural value, entrusted in 2018 by the Order of the Servants of Mary to Foundation Vittorio e Mariella Moretti, which has committed to its management and restoration as a center of culture and hospitality. The initiative is part of a rich program of events organized on the same day by Foundation Vittorio e Mariella Moretti: “Come in famiglia”, an event sponsored by Foundation Italia Patria della Bellezza, which aims to promote initiatives that “place the value of beauty, Italy’s true talent, at the center”.

Copyright © 2000/2025