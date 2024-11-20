The Finarte auction of iconic wines from France, and Italian gems Giacomo Conterno and Biondi-Santi

The “top lots” of wines starring at the Finarte auction (also dedicated to spirits), on November 26th and 27th in Milan, are: six bottles of Domaine de la Romanée Conti, La Tache 1992, a genuine French wine legend, starting price, 15.000 euros, as well as other big names from the Domaine, such as the box set of DRC Echezaux 2014 and DRC Corton 2016 (starting price, 4.800 euros). The top three lots are all French, completed by Bordeaux of Musigny Roumier 1998, a gem from Burgundy, starting price 3.800 euros. There are also authentic Italian gems, such as the three-bottle box of the famous and one of the most prestigious names in the denomination, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2015 by Giacomo Conterno (starting price 2.700 euros). Furthermore, in the red wine “derby”, the highlight is the legendary Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Greppo Riserva 1955 by Biondi-Santi (and a 2001 topping up certificate), starting price 1.300 euros for one of the most iconic bottles of the brand that generated Brunello di Montalcino. The vintage in question is exceptional, because Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1955 by Biondi-Santi is the only Italian red wine included in the twelve great wines of the twentieth century, according to “Wine Spectator”. There are also other extraordinary names and true objects of desire among collectors, at the auction, such as Soldera, Masseto and Sassicaia for Italy, as well as Roumier, Jayer, Petrus, Lafite, Mouton and Margaux for France, and obviously, the great Champagnes Dom Pérignon, Cristal and Krug.

Copyright © 2000/2024