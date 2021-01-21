The Giro d’Italia comes back among vineyards and white roads of Brunello di Montalcino

A flash of pink beauty in the land symbol of great red wines. The Giro d’Italia chooses once again one of the icon territories of Italian wine, and, for the 104th edition, it will end a stage in Montalcino, parading among vineyards and on the many kilometers of white roads that draw one of the most important wine territories of the world. Appointment in May, in the middle of spring, that hopefully can be the one of restart and rebirth, messages that the “Pink Race” in its more than centenary history has often carried on its shoulders, giving enthusiasm and beauty in the world. Montalcino will be the finish line of a stage that will start from Umbria (from Perugia or Spoleto, according to rumors, the official presentation of the route is scheduled for February 11, in Milan, ed.), and on the finish line a toast will be made with Brunello di Montalcino, after the pink caravan will have crossed the vineyards and the famous dirt roads that are the symbol of the Tuscan countryside and of L’Eroica, one of the most beloved and symbolic races of Italian and world cycling.

A return, that of the Giro d’Italia in Montalcino, that takes the hands of time back eleven years. And precisely to the edition n. 93 of the Giro d'Italia when after 220 km among white roads “soaked” and jerseys covered with mud, the face with the signs of fatigue of Cadel Evans, at the time world champion, splendid winner with his arms in the air at the finish line, made the world understand the feat achieved. Evans took on a breathtaking challenge with another big name in cycling, Damiano Cunego, and Vinokourov snatched the pink jersey from the “Shark” Vincenzo Nibali. Emotions that are still indelible and that went around the world “consecrating”, maybe definitively, the bond between the noble sport par excellence, cycling, and the great terroirs of wine.

The Giro d'Italia has become a showcase for the beautiful countryside shaped by man and the great wine territories of Italy, as recounted, among others, by the stages, over the years, between Barolo and Barbaresco, in the Langhe, and again in Chianti Classico, or Montefalco, the land of Sagrantino, and then in Franciacorta, passing through the Romagna of Sangiovese or the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Between a stroke of the pedal and a toast to Italy, broadcast worldwide.

