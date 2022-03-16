The great wines of Italy and France featured in the largest online auction in France

The Sassicaia of the legendary 1985 vintage of Tenuta San Guido (in the catalog with many other great vintages), the great Barbaresco and Barolo di Gaja, Luciano Sandrone, Comm. G.B. Burlotto, Giuseppe Mascarello, Bartolo Mascarello, Pio Cesare and Rinaldi, Bertani's Amarone Classico delle Valpolicella, and again the Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi, Brunello di Montalcino by Biondi Santi, Il Poggione, CastelGiocondo (Frescobaldi) and Banfi, and great wines of the South such as the Etna with Tenuta delle Terre Nere and Tornatore, the Taurasi of Feudi di San Gregorio and more: there are many Italian brands protagonists of the great online auction (that started on 11 March and will end in three days, from 22 to 24 March) signed by iDealwine, world leader in online wine auctions and first French wine auction house (which, in 2020, achieved 42% of wine sales throughout France) . Over 9,000 bottles, in the catalog with an estimated value of 1.5 million euros, for a “private collection of a passionate connoisseur” that “stands out for the variety and quality of the bottles that are divided into two main sections: the legendary cuvée of Burgundy and the great natural wines, in particular from the Jura”.

“The bottles that make up this collection have been stored in different cellars with a perfect temperature and humidity. Most of it was stored in a large underground cellar made of beaten earth - explains iDealwine in the basement of an apartment not far from Paris. The seller built his collection partly through a direct allocation from the estates, partly by sourcing from specialized dealers that he regularly frequented since the 1990s”. “I was lucky enough to buy many great wines at a time when prices had not yet skyrocketed,” the owner told to the auction house. The selection of Burgundy wines is of the highest quality and includes some of the estates most sought after by wine enthusiasts, such as the Domaine d’Auvenay and the Domaine Leroy, Domaine Bizot, Arnaud Ente, Domaine Lignier, and collectible vintages, such as the Vosne-Romanée 1964 by René Engel. But there are also “many of the most sought-after natural wines at the moment, such as the cuvées from the Bizot, Overnoy, Ganevat, Bruyère-Houillon, Richard Leroy, Bernaudeau, Thierry Allemand, Yvon Métras and Domaine des Miroirs estates. In fact, for over ten years the seller has been interested in natural wines, in particular those produced by Richard Leroy. Not for this, however, his cellar is monothematic: we find cuvée of Jean-Louis Chave (Hermitage), of famous estates in Bordeaux (Petrus and Château Mouton Rothschild) and of the Domaine de la Grange des Pères (Languedoc)”.

In addition, as mentioned, it has many great Italian names. “This cellar is the dream of every connoisseur: we find the best cuvées from each region, not necessarily the most expensive or the most famous, but rather those produced by the estates most sought after by true enthusiasts. This “private collection” includes 9,000 bottles and is estimated at 1.5 million euros: all the elements are in place for it to become the best auction ever recorded on iDealwine!”, Said the CEO of the auction house, Cyrille Jomand.

