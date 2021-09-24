The “Leonardo Qualità Italia Award” to Allegrini, one of the most prestigious names in Italian wine

One of the most successful Italian wine producers, formerly Cavaliere del Lavoro, Marilisa Allegrini, already at the head of the Allegrini Group, a brand of Amarone della Valpolicella, with estates also in Bolgheri, with Poggio al Tesoro, and producer of Brunello di Montalcino, with the San Polo Winery, received today in Rome the “Premio Leonardo Qualità Italia” 2019 (after the stop due to the pandemic, ed.), awarded to four excellences of Made in Italy in different industrial sectors. The ceremony was held in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Allegrini was awarded by the Leonardo Committee, chaired by Luisa Todini, as “a family business dedicated to the production of wine for generations and engaged in the forefront of the enhancement and promotion of Valpolicella”.

Marilisa Allegrini says: “Knowing to be one of the excellences of our country fills me with pride and gives me further energy to do better and better. I come from a family of farmers who have dedicated their business to wine production. My father Giovanni taught me to combine the concept of business with the enhancement of the territory, in my case the Valpolicella. With this principle in our hearts, in 1983 my brothers and I took the helm of the company and turned it into one of the most important qualitative realities of Italian enology. In 2001 I put down roots in Tuscany, first in Bolgheri and then in Montalcino. In 2008 I realized a dream of mine with the purchase of Villa della Torre, one of the most beautiful examples of the Italian Renaissance, the work of Maestro Giulio Romano. With the female entrepreneurial outlook that represents so much of the success of Italian-made products in the world, I have dedicated myself to promoting the wines produced by my family since 1983. And I have done this by traveling the world and narrating with love and passion how wine blends with the art, culture, history and beauty of our country. So I can proudly say that I have become its ambassador! After this year full of challenges and unknowns, I feel that we must ride the optimism of rebirth because this beloved Italy of ours is fully entitled and has all the resources to overcome such a difficult time in the history of mankind. I will continue to carry out my task with commitment and determination, mindful of the past, aware of the present and with an optimistic outlook on the future. This is the commitment that we must all make to future generations, trusting that we will be a better country.

In the food sector, Nicola Fabbri, CEO of Fabbri 1905, a fifth-generation family holding company, known worldwide for its Amarena cherry, which produces and distributes over 1,300 products including liqueurs, syrups and ingredients for homemade ice cream and pastries, received the Qualità Italia award in this edition of the Leonardo Award. While the Premio Leonardo 2019, reserved for a person who has particularly distinguished himself in promoting the image of Italy in the world, was awarded this year to Andrea Illy, president of illycaffè, one of the most popular Made in Italy brands.

