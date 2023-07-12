The Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida: the Ocm Promotion decree will be issued on 21 July

Late, as has been the case for years, but finally with a certain date: the operational tender to allocate funds for the promotion of the OCM Vino (30 million euros in the hands of the Ministry of Agriculture, 70 million euros to the Regions) will be released on July 21, with all the necessary details and deadlines. This was announced today in Rome by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida at the Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) general assembly.

“The OCM Vino tender will be released on July 21st. We wanted to fix some cumbersome mechanisms because the Government is solely responsible towards Europe for the management of funds, and if the Regions make a mistake, the Government pays. As a result, if not on the methods of selecting projects to be funded, at least on the controls we needed to find a square and avoid problems and resource dispersion. We will ensure that Agea can make all payments by October”.

Francesco Lollobrigida then recalled the various battles in Europe in which the government is involved, ranging from the fight against the Nutriscore to the promotion of the Italian system: “I’m thinking of the initiative that will take our Made in Italy excellence around the world on the Amerigo Vespucci ship, on the journey that will lead us to Unesco recognition for Italian Cuisine, which will allow us to tell and promote ourselves even better, and I’m also thinking of the wine work we’ve done with Vinitaly, for which I am grateful. And I’m starting a new project: after bringing the “Bacchus” by Guido Reni and Caravaggio to the fair, I’d like to connect wine with our great fashion brands, creating ad hoc pairings and initiatives, with a concrete project linked to these two of our great excellences: Fashion and wine”.

