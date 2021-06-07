The number one aperitif in the world is Italian: Meiningers puts “Nonino BotanicalDrink” at the top

The Italian aperitif has joined Italian still and sparkling wines as a must in glasses all over the world. In 2021, the aperitif (a typically Made in Italy ritual) is all Italian, thanks to one of the excellent historical companies of Italian drinking: Nonino distillery, led by Giannola Nonino, together with her daughters Cristina, Antonella, Elisabetta and her niece, Francesca. The Nonino BotanicalDrink Aperitif, 100% plant-based, free of dyes, was awarded the “International Aperitif of the Year 2021” at the Meiningers International Spirits Awards, a contest dedicated to spirits and organized by the top food & beverage publishing group in Germany, topping 120 competitors around the world.

The Friuli distillery that invented single-variety grappas has now reaped yet another success through innovation, anchored to the roots of the past. The recipe for the Nonino BotanicalDrink Aperitif goes back to the beginning of its history in 1940, integrating the Nonino family’s art of distillation and its never-ending love for research and innovation. Cristina, Antonella, Elisabetta and Francesca studied the family archives and revisited Silvia Nonino’s recipe that was the first woman “Master Distiller” in Italy, and after her husband died, carried on the distillery and the family art of making liquors.

Her knowledge of the art of distillation and botany led her to create “White Aperitif”, using the ingredients that represented her land, Friuli. It was genuine, made using local plants and its name evokes the purity and quality of its ingredients. In 2018, after more than 3 years of studying botany, Cristina, Antonella, Elisabetta and Francesca revisited the recipe, embellishing it with Fragolino Vigna Nonino Single Grape Liquor. Even the color of the drink has been obtained in a totally natural manner, using infusions of flowers, fruits and roots selected for their origin, features and active ingredients, dried at low temperatures, to maintain the natural intensity of aromas, flavors and colors.

