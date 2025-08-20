The Prosecco DOCG Hills nominated for “Italian City of Wine” 2026

A sparkling nomination. The Veneto Region has given its approval to support the nomination of 14 municipalities in the Conegliano and Valdobbiadene area as “Italian City of Wine” 2026, promoted by Recevin-European Network of Wine Cities. This would be further recognition for the hills that are already a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the historical cradle of the “Prosecco phenomenon”, which today is based on the great DOC, the Asolo DOCG, and, of course, the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG.

“The hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene”, said Veneto Regional Councilor for Agriculture Federico Caner, “are a global symbol of quality and beauty, a place where wine culture intertwines with history, art, landscape, and winegrowers, guardians of Veneto’s expertise. The candidacy for Italian City of Wine 2026 is much more than a title: it is a celebration of a territory that has been able to transform its tradition into a paradigm of quality and beauty. And the Veneto Region cannot but support this request”.

The Prosecco Hills, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2019, exceeded half a million tourist visits in 2024, most of which were seasonally adjusted. “2026”, continues Caner, “will be an extraordinary year for our region and for the whole of Veneto: the Winter Olympics in Cortina will bring the world’s attention to our cultural and landscape heritage, while Conegliano will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Cerletti School of Oenology, the oldest in Italy and a symbol of educational excellence and innovation in the world of wine. Thanks also to its candidacy as a City of Wine, this region can become the gateway through which we can tell the world about our identity, our landscapes, our wine excellence, and our ability to welcome visitors with authenticity”.

Copyright © 2000/2025