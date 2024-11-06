The “tournament of masters” of tennis in Turin toasted the victory with Italian bubbles Asti Docg

Italian Jannik Sinner, who looks for the cherry on top in a magic season, flavored by two Slam titles, and No. 1 position in the world; German Alexander Zverev; Spanish Carlos Alcaraz; Russian Daniil Medvedev; American Taylor Fritz; Norwegian Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur, and Russian Andrey Rublev: these are the “magnificent 8” tennis players (Novak Djokovic, defending champion, retired), who will face in final Master Nitto Atp Finals, the “tournament of masters””, that from November 10th to 17th, is back in Turin, at Inalpi Arena, ready to show off in fast court indoor fields. But it will be also a tournament with “bubbles” because they will toast with Asti Docg, the oldest denomination of spumante in Italy, which is confirmed for the fourth year in a row, “Official Sparkling Wine” and “Silver Partner” of the event. “Our collaboration with Atp – commented director of Asti Docg Consortium Giacomo Pondini - allows us to match Asti brand to the world of sport, particularly that of tennis, expanding, in this way, the audience of wine enthusiasts, and potential new costumers that we can reach. This partnership will continue also in 2025 with Piedmontese aromatic bubbles, which will be in wine glasses, always in Turinese Finals, and in some of the most important tournaments of this circuit, including that of Master 1000, which will be held in Rome.” From the rectangular field of play, located in the center of Turin, Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti will celebrate the victories of tennis players, combining also the collateral activities of the Consortium. On November, 9th, Piedmontese bubbles will be presented in mixing from itinerant cocktail bar “Ilconfessionalemixerbar” in Casa Gusto, the saloon of Piedmont Region in collaboration with Ifse School at State Archive: the proceeds will be destined to “Fondazione Piemontese per la ricerca sul cancro”. And, then, the participation to “Charity Brunch”, the charity event (November, 12th) at The National Museum of Cinema, with some mementos of national and international tennis players at stake, during which the Consortium will auction some memorabilia by Lorenzo Sonego off, a brand ambassador of the denomination, and the entire proceeds will be allocated to Fondazione Ricerca Molinette, a non-profit association, dealing with scientific research development. On November, 15th, in Castello square, the toast with Piedmontese Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be held. Amongst Inalpi Arena events, “Grand Opening Show” happy hour (November, 8th), where Marco Mengoni, Madame and Blanco will perform, and will be presented by Alessandro Cattelan; on November, 13th Piedmontese tennis player Lorenzo Sonego, will meet his fans, as a host of Piedmontese bubbles.

