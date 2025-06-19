The UK, the reference market for Pinot Grigio and Prosecco DOC, stars at “Taste of London” 2025

The United Kingdom is the second largest market, accounting for approximately 25% of total exports, surpassed only by the United States. To maintain and strengthen its presence there, the Consorzio Pinot Grigio Doc delle Venezie - the leading Italian still white wine in terms of production and export volumes, with over 90% of consumption occurring outside Italy - attended Taste of London 2025 (until June 22), the international gastronomic excellence event held in London in the British capital's gourmet garden in Regent’s Park, with a branded wine truck where visitors can taste the most representative labels of the appellation.

This is the first event in Italy to bring together operators in the Pinot Grigio DOC production chain from Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Trentino: London therefore offers a strategic opportunity to reach an increasingly wide and diverse audience, in which the younger generations in particular are very concerned with environmental sustainability and reducing alcohol content. “The new consumption patterns, driven by a young, aware, and attentive consumer base, are in perfect harmony with the identity of our Pinot Grigio DOC”, explains Stefano Sequino, director of the Consortium. “This wine has always been characterized by its freshness, lightness, and versatility, making it suitable for any food and social occasion. And Taste of London 2025 is the ideal setting to convey our values to the public”.

With a value of over €851 million in 2024 (and €168.2 million in the first three months of 2025, according to Istat data), the United Kingdom is one of the most important markets for Italian wine. While it is true that the British prefer white wine, Prosecco DOC is certainly no less appreciated. The Prosecco DOC Consortium is one of the event’s partners and has flown to London, bringing Grana Padano cheese with it to pair with the wine. Together, these two Italian excellences are the stars of aperitifs and tastings at Regent’s Park, pairing sparkling wine with cheese bites, as well as cooking shows presented by wine expert Neil Phillips and chef Danilo Cortellini.

With “HappyIlly”, you can explore the world of coffee with Illy: some of London’s best Michelin-starred chefs, lecturers from the University of Coffee, and leading mixologists guide the public through various coffee-based culinary experiments, from desserts to cocktails, with sessions that also explore “Latte Art”. Birra Moretti serves Sale Di Mare, an unfiltered lager beer with a hint of Italian sea salt to refresh and pair with Italian food, while F.lli Beretta offers visitors a tasting of Salamini, one of its most iconic products. But there is also the French Piper-Heidsieck, one of the oldest Champagne houses, which has organized a masterclass with a complete tasting of its range (part of the French Epi Group, owned by the Descours family, which also owns the Montalcino brand Biondi-Santi, alongside Charles Heidsieck, Rare Champagne, Château La Verrerie, and Tardieu Lauren). Finally, the Italian restaurants Eataly, Bocconcino, and Norma were also present at the fair.

