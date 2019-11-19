The universal language of music: Mikis Theodorakis has created the Nittardi Chianti Classico label

The inspiration for the work the Greek artist Mikis Theodorakis, born in Chios in 1925, musician, politician, theorist and philosopher, dedicated to the 37th edition of the Artist's Label is a tribute to the universal language of music, that breaks down the rational and linguistic boundaries between populations and cultures. He created the label for Vigna Doghessa 2017 by Casanuova di Nittardi, renewing one of the oldest relationships between art and wine on the Italian panorama, which began in 1981. Artists of great international fame (Emilio Tadini, Valerio Adami, Guenter Grass, Dario Fo, Nobel Prize winners for literature, Yoko Ono, Eduardo Arroyo, Igor Mitoraj, Allen Jones, and many others) “have dressed” the Chianti Classico wines of the famous Nittardi winery, whose vineyards the great Michelangelo Buonarroti owned, while today, Peter Femfert, Stefania Canali and his son Léon Femfert have been managing the company since 2013. “We are especially proud that Theodorakis has created the label and silk paper for our Casanuova 2017”, explained Léon, “because we highly admire his art, and also because we share his passionate political vision of Europe, against all forms of totalitarianism. The emotion that each harvest offers - the anxiety, the joy, waiting for the judgment of the critics - is immense. The transformation of a bunch of grapes into a drop of wine is an artistic act and the result is a form of culture like Art, Music and Poetry”.

Focus - Mikis Theodorakis

Mikis Theodorakis was born on the island of Chios in 1925. He is a Greek composer (he created the soundtrack of the 1964 film, Zorba the Greek, based on the novel by Nikos Kazantzakis), musician, politician, theorist, philosopher, and freedom leader. His life and work are testimony to and symbolize European history over the past 70 years. The label Theodorakis created for Casanuova di Nittardi Vigna Doghessa 2017 depicts an abstract geometric design of a melody that makes hearts dance, while the silk paper is an explosion in blue of the immense starry sky. It embraces Mikis’ entire creative universe and is a map of a long journey leading to the stars.

