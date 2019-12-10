The Valpolicella conquers the United Kingdom, a market that is worth 11% of total exports of Amarone

The United Kingdom, land of conquest for Prosecco, but not only. It is also a strategic market for the PDO red wines of the Veneto region, with Valpolicella at the top, with the Amarone territory “accounting for 70% with the first half of 2019, which recorded a +16.2% in value compared to 2018 and a +36.6% in volume. The second-largest country in the world in terms of wine imports, it also cuts out an important slice of its basket to Amarone della Valpolicella, which accounts for 11% of total exports of the great Veneto red wine”. Data from the Consorzio dei Vini Della Valpolicella, told by the director Olga Bussinello, on the eve of the tasting that, on December 11, will see the wines of the area as protagonists at the prestigious Institute of Directors (at 116 Pall Mall in London) with the masterclass led by the Master of Wine Peter McCombie, and the walk-around tasting with wineries such as Bertani, Costa Arènte, Cristiana Bettili Wines, Fumanelli, Latium Morini, Le Guaite di Noemi, Montresor, Pietro Zanoni, Roccolo Grassi, San Rustico, Sartori di Verona, and Trabucchi.

