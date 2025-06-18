“The wine technician qualification is law, a step forward in quality wine training”

“The wine technician qualification is now law, marking a step forward in quality wine training”: says the Edmund Mach Foundation in San Michele all’Adige, one of the leading centers for research and training in viticulture, oenology, and agriculture in Italy, commenting with great satisfaction on “the recognition of the post-diploma specialization year for wine technician training, which has been placed at level V of the National Qualifications Framework thanks to the provisions of Decree Law No. 45 of April 7, 2025”, for which “the process of approving the law converting this decree (Law No. 79 of June 5, 2025) was successfully completed in Parliament and published in the Official Gazette on June 6. This recognition, which has been awaited for years, affects about twenty schools in Italy”, explains the Foundation, leader of the project (with the support of Assoenologi) that led to this result.

A law that, to put it simply, “finally addresses historical issues: it guarantees the awarding of the official title of Enotecnico, clarifies its classification within the European Qualifications Framework, and lays the foundations for broader recognition, including in universities: those who obtain it will therefore possess a formally recognized title with a certain value in terms of professional skills”, explains the Foundation, according to which “the measure enhances an educational path based on theoretical and practical excellence, a pillar of the identity of Italian wine schools, and of FEM itself, which since 1958, the year the Agricultural Technical Institute was established, has graduated almost a thousand wine technicians”.

