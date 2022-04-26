The Women of Wine “Person of the Year” award to Carlos Veloso dos Santos, CEO Amorin Cork Italy

The Women of Wine award for “Person of the Year” goes to Carlos Veloso dos Santos, in Amorin Cork Italy, because “he embodies the 2022 theme of the Association “Women, Wine, Future” at the highest level”. Plus, just this year, he joined the “Ethical" project - the initiative to collect and recycle used corks throughout Italy. The funds collected from the activity will be allocated for women victims of violence. Amorim has stated that it plans to become an “Org +,” a positive organization, a place of work but also for the soul, where people can evolve in relation to each other. These pillars of philosophy of the CEO Carlos Veloso dos Santos, environmental quality, social justice, economic prosperity, culture also applied to Amorin Cork Italy, and were decidedly relevant in granting the award. It is not a coincidence that Amorin Cork Italia is one of the few companies in the Veneto Region certified as a “Family Audit” that today has put in place 17 measures to reconcile work and life. Further, more than 50% of the staff is made up of women, and half of the positions of responsibility see women at the top. Amorin Cork Italia’s global comprehensive vision of the future led it to record 14% more closure production compared to 2020, and 70.5 million euros in consolidated turnover in Italy. “Ethical” is especially a project for a better future that promotes ecological sensitivity as well as managing to have collecting corks coincide to allocating the proceeds from the sale of used corks to a charitable cause. It is a virtuous circle and an example of circular economy, which will be narrated in the exhibition “Sug_Hero - Metaforme - The thousand lives of an extraordinary gift of nature, cork” (WiMu Museum, Barolo, starting May 22nd).

