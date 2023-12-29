To start the New Year with a smile, here are the most beautiful wine vignettes from “Spirito di Vino

“L’uomo Vinumiano” by Italian Diego Russo, first place in the under-35 section, followed by “Decanter Odette - Il Lago dei Vini” by Italian Mattia De Luca, second place, and “Another round!” by Iranian Mojtaba Heidarpanah, third place; “Heart Cure” by Romanian Alexandrescu Aurel Stefan, first place in the over 35 section, followed by “Percorso di Vite” by Italian Sergio Azzini, second place, “Nebbiolo” by Italian Samanta Bartolucci, third place: these are the winners of “Spirito di Vino” 2023, unveiled, in recent days, in Gorizia (Palazzo Krainer), from edition no. 24 of the historic and unique International Competition promoted by the Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia and dedicated to the most biting and original satirical cartoons on the world of wine. And which, for the first time, also awarded the “Cover Prize” to two works that represented at the level of graphics and visual impact a real cover, “Natural Intelligence” by Brazilian Giovanna Merlin (under 35), and “The bright side of the wine” by German Rainer Demattio (over 35). A selection of the best labels from Friulian wineries will be up for grabs.

“Tasting art with irony”, said Elda Felluga, president of the Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia, “is an original way of combining creativity, satire and wine culture. The initiative is not just a Contest of vignettes or a simple exhibition: it is a way to communicate wine, our territory and the people who believed and believe in this land of wine excellence. “Spirito di Vino” aims to tell the diverse world of wine, through the expression of artists from all over the world, and succeeds in being a tool for comparison, unity and reflection on current affairs, customs and historical events, always treated with lightness and irony”.

The competing cartoons were judged by an exceptional jury headed by current president Alfio Krancic and honorary president Giorgio Forattini and composed of distinguished names in satire, journalism and graphic design: from cartoonists Emilio Giannelli and Valerio Marini to Gianluigi Colin, art & cover editor “La Lettura - Corriere della Sera”, from Franz Botré and Enzo Rizzo, editor and deputy editor of the magazine “Spirito DiVino”, to journalist Carlo Cambi, from Paolo Marchi, creator of Identità Golose, to philosopher Aldo Colonetti, from Fede & Tinto, hosts of “Decanter” on RadioRai2, to actor Francesco Salvi, from Silvestro Serra, Touring Club director, to Elda Felluga.

From today until January 15, Palazzo Krainer, in Gorizia, is hosting the exhibition of the “Spirito di Vino” 2023 vignettes (which will then be included in the traditional collectible calendar, as an unusual means of conveying the fundamental message of conscious drinking to young people), with the possibility of also admiring the works of masters Valerio Marini, Alfio Krancic and Emilio Giannelli (and which will then be included. And the Movimento Turismo del Vino Friuli Venezia Giulia also launched “(Eno)Satire”, a new project approved at the “Gect Go! 2025” for Gorizia and Nova Gorica European Capital of Culture, which will create the first World Festival of Satire, in a fascinating itinerary that will unite wineries and symbolic places of the cross-border area, distributed between Italy and Slovenia, which will host the cartoons collected in 24 editions of the “Spirito di Vino” Contest, creating an immersive experience for visitors who will be able to explore the different perspectives of artists and satirists. The adventure of satire will begin with a major event in the courtyard of the Lantieri Palace in Vipacco, Slovenia, cross the rural cross-border area and culminate in Gorizia at the Lantieri Palace. An extraordinary occasion that will unite the culture of art and wine in an exceptional historical setting, also involving local winemakers, in an extraordinary combination of satire, art and wine culture.

