Valpolicella towards UNESCO, the leading Consortium has formed a “Committee”

Recognition of the traditional technique of drying the Valpolicella grapes as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, is the mission of the “Committee” of the candidacy process, which will be set up for the first time in the next few days in Verona. The drying technique has been used for centuries in the area to make the best red wines, including the famous Amarone and Recioto, an artisanal and ancient procedure, unique in the world. The Valpolicella Wine Protection Consortium is the leading consortium and coordinator of the preparatory activities to draw up the dossier. This is yet another recognition of Italian wine as “guardian” of centuries-old territories and traditions. It would enrich the “World heritage list” of the World Heritage Sites in Italy, which already has recognized practices like the cultivation of sapling vines in Pantelleria, the dry-stone walls in Valtellina, sites ranging from the Prosecco hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, to the wine-growing landscape of Piedmont, Langhe-Roero and Monferrato, and the territories whose worldwide recognition has also contributed to viticulture, including the Val d’Orcia, the Cinque Terre, the Amalfi Coast, the Aeolian Islands and Mount Etna, and the wine districts already on the way Unesco heritage recognition, such as Chianti Classico.

The project represents “a great opportunity in terms of development of the Denomination and the territory as well”, said Christian Marchesini, the president of the Consortium. “The project has a high scientific and philosophical value. It was created from an idea of ​​the Consortium about a year ago, and it also reconciles local economies, territory and tradition by involving all the players across the board that characterize the socio-economic fabric of the Valpolicella appellation and the entire province”.

