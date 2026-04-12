Vinitaly 2026, on April 14 Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Veronafiere

As in recent years, Vinitaly once again confirms itself as a hub of politics as well as wine. This is also the case in 2026, as Palazzo Chigi has announced the visit to Verona of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, scheduled for Tuesday, April 14th. A return visit following her appearance in 2024, and yet another sign of closeness and interest in a sector which is strategic for the country, further strengthening an already strong presence of the Government starting from the eve of the leading international event for Italian wine, held at Veronafiere.

The event officially opened today with the presence of Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Antonio Tajani, deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Alessandro Giuli, Minister of Culture, Gianmarco Mazzi, Minister of Tourism as well as Antonella Sberna, vicepresident of the European Parliament, and Matteo Zoppas, president of Ita - Italian Trade Agency.

Tomorrow, the focus will shift to a European political dimension, with the participation in particular of the EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen. All in anticipation of “Tuesday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m.”, when “Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be in Verona for the edition No. 58 of Vinitaly”, according to an official note from Palazzo Chigi.

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