Vinitaly: in November Wine2Wine Exhibition (and Forum) and Opera Wine 2020 (with Wine Spectator)

Vinitaly relaunches in November, which, hoping for better times, will be a month of great activity for the world of wine. Because if, from 6 to 10 November, the “physical” edition of the Merano Wine Festival is on the calendar, from 22 to 24 November Verona returns to the capital of Italian wine, with Wine2Wine Business Forum (which will focus on Wine Business in the post-Covid-19 era), to which VeronaFiere, in order to help companies get business running again, will be flanked by the new Wine2Wine Exhibition. “A first concrete response to the needs of companies in order to create contact and business opportunities for the Italian and international market,” VeronaFiere underlines. Which is ready, at the same time, to stage “Opera Wine 2020”, the tasting, signed by “Wine Spectator”, with the best 100 Italian wineries (initially postponed to 2021, like Vinitaly). An event of international appeal, and an important sign of the restart for the entire sector, by the most important fair dedicated to Italian wine in the world, and with an important institutional investiture, remarked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi di Maio, and the Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova, who will participate in the presentation of the Wine2Wine Exhibition, on line on June 22nd (3pm). Where will be revealed the details of an event in which, hopefully, wine will be able to toast the end of the Covid emergency, and the beginning of the real and concrete work of the many Italian producers to resume the race, in Italy and around the world, of one of the most representative and important sectors, from an economic, environmental and social point of view, of Made in Italy.

