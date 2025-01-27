Wine, 2024 in gdo Italy certifies the consumption drop: volumes at -3.4% on 2023 (Circana data)

2024 of Italian wine in Italian great organized distribution closed in negative, as foreseen, with difficulty, at least in volumes, for all categories of wine, and, particularly for common wine. With a very slight increase in value, but attributable only to the inflation effect, but very mitigated if one looks at the overall proceeds of wine. This is what emerges from Circana data about Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Small Free Service, analyzed by WineNews, which explain how sales in volume have decreased by -3.4% compared to 2023, to 436.4 million of liters, for a value that is stable at 1.9 billion euros, at +0.8%. To make the part of the lion, despite a -2.5% in value, for 161.6 million liters, and with a growth of 0.6% in volume, at 1.05 billion euros, the sector of Doc and Docg, the qualitative summit of Italian wine confirming to be the most sold sector in value by far, but also in volume. To follow, with 155.8 million liters (-5.9%), and -0.5% in value compared to 2023, there is common wine, still representing more than a third (35.5%) of sold volumes. Igt wines hold better than any others with 111,6 million liters (-1%) for 498.4 million euros (+2.2%). The, at this point marginal, Italian raising fortified wines are in free fall with 3.2 million bottles (-6.1%) for barely 28.1 million euros (-4.4%), while, the growth of foreign wine, at +4.7% in volume for 2.8 million of volumes, and 19.2 million of euros (+5.5%), stands out. Looking at the different channels, supermarkets represent over 73% of sales of wine both in volume (320.9 million bottles) and in value (1.4 million euros).

With the first three big players, which are, in order, Caviro, Cantine Riunite & Civ, and Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv (belonging to the same group of Cantine Riunite, ed), which, by themselves, cover 11.3% of the market in value. As for geographical distribution, the North-East still emerges by data with 33.5% in volume, and 35% in value, followed by Central Italy with the addition of Sardinia with 28% in volume, and 30% in value.

