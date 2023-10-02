Wine and designer clothing in the most famous boutiques of Milan’s “Quadrilatero della moda”

Glasses of wine and designer clothing in the most famous boutiques of the “Quadrilatero della moda” Fashion district of Milan, such as Zenato at Alberta Ferretti in the name of femininity and elegance, from Donnafugata which consolidates the partnership with Dolce & Gabbana to Il Borro di Ferragamo in the showroom of the historic Florentine brand or the labels of Diesel Farm at Maison Margiela, from Feudi di San Gregorio at Giuseppe Zanotti to Bertani at Marchesi 1824, from Barone Pizzini at Montblanc to Castello Banfi at Paul & Shark, from Isole and Olena among the creations of Venini to Leone De Castris at Gianvito Rossi, from the duos Ca’ del Bosco-Tom Ford and Villa Sandi-Elie Saab to the union between Venica & Venica at Almini, from Marchesi Mazzei at Drumohr to Marchesi Frescobaldi at Gio Moretti, from Cantina La Giuva at Falconeri to Tedeschi at Giada, from Coppo at Herno to Umani Ronchi at Roger Vivier, from Masseria Altemura at Dsquared2 to Missoni which displays the Ferrari Missoni Limited Edition, from Rubinacci which hosts the Family Cecchi labels to Ludovica Mascheroni which showcases those of Podere Forte, from Allegrini at Casa Gessi Milano to Grappa Nonino at Hogan, and if Lungarotti is at the Armani Hotel Milano, Castello del Terriccio is at the Park Hyatt, Marchesi Antinori-Tenuta Montenisa at the Grand Hotel et De Milan and Zorzettig at the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate. For the joy of “fashion & wine victims”, from today to 8 October, with “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”, edition n. 14, the big fashion brands and the most prestigious restaurants in the MonteNapoleone District return to host the brands of Italian wine, and not only that.
Thus the union between wine and fashion, icons of Made in Italy and Italian lifestyle, is renewed, with the participation of the best wineries and the most prestigious global luxury brands in the now traditional “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” in Milan. For the entire week, the Milanese fashion district comes alive and effervescent, thanks to a series of events and exclusive oenological and sensorial adventures in a special atmosphere, enriched by aerial decorations with vine shoots woven along the prestigious streets. Beginning with the Audi-sponsored open-air photographic exhibition “Vanishing Places” by Sebastian Copeland, an award-winning photographer and one of the greatest contemporary polar explorers: 20 images celebrate the polar environment’s strength and magnificence while emphasising its fragility and precariousness to draw attention to the critical role that man must play in preserving the ecosystem.
Not to mention the charitable commitment, with one of the most anticipated events of the week, Christie’s “Italian Masters” auction tomorrow at the Hotel Principe di Savoia, the proceeds of which will be donated entirely to the Dynamo Camp Foundation. The director of Christie’s Italia, Cristiano De Lorenzo, will sell 29 lots of some of the most renowned Italian wines in the world, belonging to the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia, a lot of prized Alba White Truffle and a lot of Calvisius Tradition Royal caviar, and the proceeds from the auction will be used to support the Christmas session, from 28 December to 2 January, dedicated free of charge to families with children or young people suffering from serious neurological diseases and rare syndromes. And while on October 5th the boutiques of the MonteNapoleone District, but also some venues, welcome - upon invitation - their guests with tastings of prestigious labels, throughout “La Vendemmia”, 27 renowned restaurants located in the heart of Milan have joined the District creating special menus (at a cost of 35 euros for lunch and 70 euros for dinner, ed.), with a selection of haute cuisine plates and recipes signed by the most prestigious chefs in the city combined with attentive selections of wines.
Among the events, during the event, on 4 October, in the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum, there is an appointment, on the neo-Renaissance terrace, with the tasting of Altemasi Trentodoc (Cavit), and on 6th of October the wine tasting “Only for true connoisseurs”, which will include the best wines selected by the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia, in the enchanting setting of Palazzo Serbelloni.
Focus - “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”: the wines & the boutiques
Zenato - Alberta Ferretti
Col d’Orcia - Bally
Perrier-Jouët - Breguet
La Scolca - Buccellati
Chateau Monestier La Tour - Chopard
Chateau D’Esclans Rosè - Cova Montenapoleone
Pico Maccario - Miani
Donnafugata - Dolce & Gabbana
Cantina La Giuva - Falconeri
Il Borro - Ferragamo
Feudi di San Gregorio - Giuseppe Zanotti
Tedeschi - Giada
Coppo - Herno
Grappa Nonino - Hogan
Le Lucere 2016 Azienda San Filippo - House of Bmw
Vezzoli - Illy Caffè
Valdo - Ippolita
Davide Fregonese - Jaeger-LeCoultre
Bertani - Marchesi 1824
Barone Pizzini - Montblanc
Castel Faglia - Moorer
Giuseppe Meregalli-Champagne Bollinger - Omega
Castello Banfi - Paul & Shark
Bersi Serlini - Pomellato
Il Pollenza - Santoni
Ruinart - Tag Heuer
Rocca di Frassinello - Tod’s
Isole e Olena - Venini
La Battagliola - Carlo Tivoli
Leone De Castris - Gianvito Rossi
Rivera - Il Bisonte
Donna Olimpia 1898 Bolgheri - Raquel Diniz
Veuve Clicquot - Stella MCCartney
Vallone - Banner
Chateau Rauzan Segla & Chateau Canon - Chanel
Mionetto - Chiara Boni
Bugia Nen di Fregonese - Kiton
Maria Pia Castelli - LaDoubleJ
Diesel Farm - Maison Margiela
Coffele - Philippe Model
Umani Ronchi - Roger Vivier
Baron De Rotschild Pour Thom Browne - Thom Browne Donna
Sparici Landini - Harmont & Blaine
Scubla - Lanvin
Masseria Altemura - DSquared2
Brunello Col d’Orcia - Larusmiani
Ferrari Missoni Limited Edition - Missoni
Ca’ del Bosco - Tom Ford
Zorzettig - Christie’s International Real Estate
Villa Sandi- Elie Saab
Podere Forte - Ludovica Mascheroni
Famiglia Cecchi - Rubinacci
Venica & Venica - Almini
Tenuta Cafaggiolo - Bianchi & Nardi 1946
Luigi Lauria - Misula
Val di Suga - Akris
Cantina Donna Emilia - Creed
Marchesi Mazzei - Drumohr
Marchesi Frescobaldi - Gio Moretti
Tenute Ugolini - Longchamp
Collavini - Moschino
Marco Felluga - Sergio Rossi
Lungarotti - Armani Bamboo Bar
Marchesi Antinori Tenuta Montenisa - Grand Hotel et De Milan
Castello del Terriccio - Park Hyatt
Allegrini - Spazio Gessi
Altemasi Trentodoc - Museo Bagatti Valsecchi
