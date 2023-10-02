Wine and designer clothing in the most famous boutiques of Milan’s “Quadrilatero della moda”

Glasses of wine and designer clothing in the most famous boutiques of the “Quadrilatero della moda” Fashion district of Milan, such as Zenato at Alberta Ferretti in the name of femininity and elegance, from Donnafugata which consolidates the partnership with Dolce & Gabbana to Il Borro di Ferragamo in the showroom of the historic Florentine brand or the labels of Diesel Farm at Maison Margiela, from Feudi di San Gregorio at Giuseppe Zanotti to Bertani at Marchesi 1824, from Barone Pizzini at Montblanc to Castello Banfi at Paul & Shark, from Isole and Olena among the creations of Venini to Leone De Castris at Gianvito Rossi, from the duos Ca’ del Bosco-Tom Ford and Villa Sandi-Elie Saab to the union between Venica & Venica at Almini, from Marchesi Mazzei at Drumohr to Marchesi Frescobaldi at Gio Moretti, from Cantina La Giuva at Falconeri to Tedeschi at Giada, from Coppo at Herno to Umani Ronchi at Roger Vivier, from Masseria Altemura at Dsquared2 to Missoni which displays the Ferrari Missoni Limited Edition, from Rubinacci which hosts the Family Cecchi labels to Ludovica Mascheroni which showcases those of Podere Forte, from Allegrini at Casa Gessi Milano to Grappa Nonino at Hogan, and if Lungarotti is at the Armani Hotel Milano, Castello del Terriccio is at the Park Hyatt, Marchesi Antinori-Tenuta Montenisa at the Grand Hotel et De Milan and Zorzettig at the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate. For the joy of “fashion & wine victims”, from today to 8 October, with “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”, edition n. 14, the big fashion brands and the most prestigious restaurants in the MonteNapoleone District return to host the brands of Italian wine, and not only that.

Thus the union between wine and fashion, icons of Made in Italy and Italian lifestyle, is renewed, with the participation of the best wineries and the most prestigious global luxury brands in the now traditional “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” in Milan. For the entire week, the Milanese fashion district comes alive and effervescent, thanks to a series of events and exclusive oenological and sensorial adventures in a special atmosphere, enriched by aerial decorations with vine shoots woven along the prestigious streets. Beginning with the Audi-sponsored open-air photographic exhibition “Vanishing Places” by Sebastian Copeland, an award-winning photographer and one of the greatest contemporary polar explorers: 20 images celebrate the polar environment’s strength and magnificence while emphasising its fragility and precariousness to draw attention to the critical role that man must play in preserving the ecosystem.

Not to mention the charitable commitment, with one of the most anticipated events of the week, Christie’s “Italian Masters” auction tomorrow at the Hotel Principe di Savoia, the proceeds of which will be donated entirely to the Dynamo Camp Foundation. The director of Christie’s Italia, Cristiano De Lorenzo, will sell 29 lots of some of the most renowned Italian wines in the world, belonging to the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia, a lot of prized Alba White Truffle and a lot of Calvisius Tradition Royal caviar, and the proceeds from the auction will be used to support the Christmas session, from 28 December to 2 January, dedicated free of charge to families with children or young people suffering from serious neurological diseases and rare syndromes. And while on October 5th the boutiques of the MonteNapoleone District, but also some venues, welcome - upon invitation - their guests with tastings of prestigious labels, throughout “La Vendemmia”, 27 renowned restaurants located in the heart of Milan have joined the District creating special menus (at a cost of 35 euros for lunch and 70 euros for dinner, ed.), with a selection of haute cuisine plates and recipes signed by the most prestigious chefs in the city combined with attentive selections of wines.

Among the events, during the event, on 4 October, in the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum, there is an appointment, on the neo-Renaissance terrace, with the tasting of Altemasi Trentodoc (Cavit), and on 6th of October the wine tasting “Only for true connoisseurs”, which will include the best wines selected by the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia, in the enchanting setting of Palazzo Serbelloni.

Focus - “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”: the wines & the boutiques

Zenato - Alberta Ferretti

Col d’Orcia - Bally

Perrier-Jouët - Breguet

La Scolca - Buccellati

Chateau Monestier La Tour - Chopard

Chateau D’Esclans Rosè - Cova Montenapoleone

Pico Maccario - Miani

Donnafugata - Dolce & Gabbana

Cantina La Giuva - Falconeri

Il Borro - Ferragamo

Feudi di San Gregorio - Giuseppe Zanotti

Tedeschi - Giada

Coppo - Herno

Grappa Nonino - Hogan

Le Lucere 2016 Azienda San Filippo - House of Bmw

Vezzoli - Illy Caffè

Valdo - Ippolita

Davide Fregonese - Jaeger-LeCoultre

Bertani - Marchesi 1824

Barone Pizzini - Montblanc

Castel Faglia - Moorer

Giuseppe Meregalli-Champagne Bollinger - Omega

Castello Banfi - Paul & Shark

Bersi Serlini - Pomellato

Il Pollenza - Santoni

Ruinart - Tag Heuer

Rocca di Frassinello - Tod’s

Isole e Olena - Venini

La Battagliola - Carlo Tivoli

Leone De Castris - Gianvito Rossi

Rivera - Il Bisonte

Donna Olimpia 1898 Bolgheri - Raquel Diniz

Veuve Clicquot - Stella MCCartney

Vallone - Banner

Chateau Rauzan Segla & Chateau Canon - Chanel

Mionetto - Chiara Boni

Bugia Nen di Fregonese - Kiton

Maria Pia Castelli - LaDoubleJ

Diesel Farm - Maison Margiela

Coffele - Philippe Model

Umani Ronchi - Roger Vivier

Baron De Rotschild Pour Thom Browne - Thom Browne Donna

Sparici Landini - Harmont & Blaine

Scubla - Lanvin

Masseria Altemura - DSquared2

Brunello Col d’Orcia - Larusmiani

Ferrari Missoni Limited Edition - Missoni

Ca’ del Bosco - Tom Ford

Zorzettig - Christie’s International Real Estate

Villa Sandi- Elie Saab

Podere Forte - Ludovica Mascheroni

Famiglia Cecchi - Rubinacci

Venica & Venica - Almini

Tenuta Cafaggiolo - Bianchi & Nardi 1946

Luigi Lauria - Misula

Val di Suga - Akris

Cantina Donna Emilia - Creed

Marchesi Mazzei - Drumohr

Marchesi Frescobaldi - Gio Moretti

Tenute Ugolini - Longchamp

Collavini - Moschino

Marco Felluga - Sergio Rossi

Lungarotti - Armani Bamboo Bar

Marchesi Antinori Tenuta Montenisa - Grand Hotel et De Milan

Castello del Terriccio - Park Hyatt

Allegrini - Spazio Gessi

Altemasi Trentodoc - Museo Bagatti Valsecchi

