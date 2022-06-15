Wine and investments, Frescobaldi grows again in Chianti Classico and Montepulciano

Lamberto Frescobaldi has always said it: the most important value of a winery is the land, which means territory and vineyard, from where everything comes. And in the vineyard, Frescobaldi, has invested again, consolidating two of the most recent acquisitions of the group, among the most important and historical in Italian wine, among the leaders in terms of turnover (132 million euros in 2021, with 12.4 million bottles, according to the ranking of the journalist of “Corriere della Sera – Economia”, Anna di Martino, ed.), profitability (25.6%, according to the Mediobanca report) and hectares of vineyards, more than 1,500 divided among the various estates in Tuscany and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Also thanks to the 28 hectares, just purchased in Chianti Classico, which go to enrich the assets of Tenuta Perano, acquired in 2018, an oenological jewel that now counts on a vineyard close to 100 hectares in total, and the 7 bought in the land of Nobile di Montepulciano, which thus add to the 35 hectares already owned by Corte alla Flora, the winery of former Lazio president and entrepreneur in the world of finance Sergio Cragnotti, purchased by Frescobaldi at the end of 2021, which WineNews published, at the time, in advance. Not forgetting the recent acquisition of Podere Arundineto, in Bolgheri, with 10 hectares planted with Doc Bolgheri vines.

Significant investments, consolidating Frescobaldi’s vineyard heritage, in the most important territories of wine Tuscany, divided into several top estates (Castello di Nipozzano and Castello di Pomino in Chianti Rufina, Rèmole in Sieci, Tenuta Castiglioni in Montespertoli, Perano in Gaiole in Chianti, in Chianti Classico, Tenuta Ammiraglia in Maremma, Castelgiocondo in Montalcino and Corte alla Flora in Montepulciano), all under the umbrella of “Tenute di Frescobaldi”, to which are added estates that have become absolute myths of world wine, such as Masseto and Ornellaia in Bolgheri, above all, or Luce in Montalcino (where, in recent years, the phenomenon of luxury tourism has also grown, with a hospitality project in perfect harmony and beauty with the landscape and nature of the Brunello territory, which will soon be a reality). Not forgetting Attems, in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

