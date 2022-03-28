Wine and investments, Pizzolato focuses on the Chianti Colli Senesi and on bio, with Casale III

The changes of ownership in the world of Italian wine continue. The protagonist, this time, is the Settimo Pizzolato Holding, owner of La Cantina Piccolato, a Venetian company that produces over 8 million certified organic bottles exported to over 30 countries around the world, which acquired Casale III, in Tuscany, and in particular in the Val d’Elsa, a company owned by the Borella family who in the 1970s started organic viticulture of Chianti Colli Senesi and extra virgin olive oil.

The goal, explains an official note from La Cantina Pizzolato, is “to diversify its production by bringing to Tuscany, however, the same production philosophy that has always characterized Pizzolato wines such as respect for naturalness, organic production and the highest quality of wines. A new challenge for the Venetian family, which decides to take on the fly with the baggage of biological experience of over 40 years, to discover the secrets and notions of a fascinating land, the Tuscan one and of complex vine full of history, Sangiovese”.

“Here our desire – explains Settimo Pizzolato – is to progress in a small organic production of Chianti Colli Senesi Docg and extra virgin olive oil, dedicating ourselves to welcoming guests and taking care of the territory, continuing with a healthy, organic and authentic agriculture, taking up the baton of the Borella family, to lead the Casale towards the future”.

A future that is part of what is a constant growth of the Pizzolato holding, which closed 2021 with a turnover that exceeds 20 million euros, a production of over 8 million bottles and with an export of around 90% that confirm the company’s international vocation.

