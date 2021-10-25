Wine and sport, Santa Margherita is Inter’s “Official Wine Partner”

One of the most successful football teams in Italy, the only one to have won the Serie A championship, Champions League and Italian Cup in one year, namely Inter, still the reigning champion, and one of the most important names in Italian wine, as the Santa Margherita Group, continue their partnership. Because after having animated the celebrations for the victory of the Serie A 2020/21 championship and having launched the limited edition magnum format of Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Brut “52” dedicated to the 19th Inter championship, Santa Margherita consolidates its collaborations with FC Internazionale Milano becoming Official Wine Partner of the current champions of Italy. An alliance between two realities united by their Italian roots and global prestige: on the one hand, Inter, founded in 1908 and today recognized as one of the most important Italian clubs on an International level; on the other hand, Santa Margherita, Italian excellence in the world and protagonist with its wines of countless toasts in 96 countries.

“We are proud to take the field alongside the Italian champions for this new season. Inter is a pillar of global football, just as Santa Margherita is one of the ambassadors of taste ad the “way of life” of our country. And if our wines are capable to conquer entire generations of wine lovers in Europe, Asia and overseas, the Nerazzurri jersey is able to turn on the passion and warm the hearts at all latitudes”, comments Beniamino Garofalo, CEO of Santa Margherita, at the start of this new partnership. “We are very happy to officially welcome Santa Margherita to the Nerazzurri family as Official Wine Partner. An agreement that comes after a first collaboration on the occasion the victory of our 19th Scudetto and that unites two global brands, symbol of excellence in their respective sector”, said Luca Danovaro, chief marketing officer of FC Internazionale Milano.

The 2021/22 season will therefore celebrate the union of intentions, goals and values of two great brands recognized globally.

