Wine is a tailor-made product like fashion. A union celebrated at “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”

WineNews met Luca d’Attoma in Milan in the boutique of the designer Luigi Ladini, in a moment of contact between wine and fashion, and he said, “One must interpret wine, but also think about those who want to drink it and in which markets it will go. Then, one can think of how to make wine and with what tools, how to manage the land and the vine, and the vineyard. It is the same thought process when creating a tailored dress, the creativity, sensitivity and capacities of those who produce it, but tailor-made for those who wear it”. Luca D’Attoma is the winemaker of the year, a pioneer in organic wine in Italy, producer at his winery Duemani in Tuscany, and consultant for many top Italian companies such as, Tua Rita, Poggio al Tesoro, San Polo, Tolaini, Lunelli Estate, Monte delle Vigne and gems like San Patrignano and Carlo Cracco, for which he is the wine producer. The Made in Italy wine icons today are returning to promote and narrate each other together at the 12th edition of “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” (“The MonteNapoleone Harvest”). The MonteNapoleone District organized the event (here is the program). From October 11th to 17th many of the most prestigious Italian wineries will be the stars of exclusive tastings in the “Iconic” shops of the Milanese fashion quadrilateral. The event will be full of taste, elegance and beauty, and events in the event, such as sensory pairings and dedicated menus in gourmet restaurants, guided tours with wine tastings in private museums exceptionally open for the occasion. Further, winery tours from the city to the wineries and “hunting” for the White Truffle D’Alba in the Langhe. All of this while waiting for the return of the “twin” festival in Italy’s capital, “The Harvest in Rome” from October 18th – 24th.

The event celebrates design in the glass and in clothing, but there will also be charity events, such as the charity auction, “Italian Masters” by Christie’s in favor of the non-profit Dynamo Camp Onlus, scheduled on October 12th at the Hotel Principe di Savoia, thanks to the wines and producers of the Grand Cru Committee of Italy, today managed by Valentina Argiolas. The committee brings together 100 of the top wineries of Italian quality wines, which have for at least 20 years produced wines achieving the highest ratings from the main and most influential Italian and foreign magazine guides.

The boutiques & wines at “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”

Alberta Ferretti - Zenato

Bally - Col D’Orcia

Berluti - Allegrini

Brunello Cucinelli - Antonelli

Beccellati Milano - Tenute Cucco

Bulgari - Podernuovo

Burberry - Monte Rossa

Celine - Ruinart Brut Rosé

Cova Montenapoleone - Moët & Chandon

Damiani - Pico Maccario

Dolce & Gabbana - Donnafugata

Ermenegildo Zegna - Ferrari Perlé Magnum 2015, Trentodoc

Etro - Contadi Castaldi

Falconeri - Pasqua

Fratelli Rossetti - Berlucchi

Giada - Castello del Terriccio

Herno - Azienda Vinicola Coppo

Hogan - Grappa Nonino

Illy Caffè - Cuzziol Grandivini

Larusmiani - Surrau

Marchesi 1824 - Kettmeir

Moncler - Tenuta San Leonardo

Montblanc - Barone Pizzini

Moorer - Dal Forno Romano

Omega - Champagne Bollinger

Paul & Shark - Abbazia di Novacella

Pinko - Banfi

Pomellato - Bersi Serlini

Sabbadini - San Patrignano

Salvatore Ferragamo Do - Il Borro

Salvatore Ferragamo Uo - Castiglion del Bosco

Santoni - Moroder

Sergio Rossi - Villa Sparina

Tod’s - Tenuta L’Entrata

Valentino - Antinori

Van Cleef & Arpels - Rocca di Frassinello

Venini - Masi

Canali - Tenuta Montenisa

Gianantonio A. Paladini - Champagne Mountadon

Alexander McQueen - La Piemontina

Banner - Tenute Ambrogio Folonari

Chanel - Rauzan Segla-Château Canon

Chiara Boni - Mionetto

Giorgio Armani - Ca’ Marcanda

La DoubleJ - Maria Pia Castelli

Maison Margiela - Otb Farm

Missoni - Ferrari Maximum Rosé, Trentodoc

Philippe Model - Cantine Buonanno

Roger Vivier - Dorino e Barbì

Thom Browne - Krug

Rubinacci - Cecchi

Almini - Venica & Venica

Lanvin - Leone De Castris

