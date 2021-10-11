Wine is a tailor-made product like fashion. A union celebrated at “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”

WineNews met Luca d’Attoma in Milan in the boutique of the designer Luigi Ladini, in a moment of contact between wine and fashion, and he said, “One must interpret wine, but also think about those who want to drink it and in which markets it will go. Then, one can think of how to make wine and with what tools, how to manage the land and the vine, and the vineyard. It is the same thought process when creating a tailored dress, the creativity, sensitivity and capacities of those who produce it, but tailor-made for those who wear it”. Luca D’Attoma is the winemaker of the year, a pioneer in organic wine in Italy, producer at his winery Duemani in Tuscany, and consultant for many top Italian companies such as, Tua Rita, Poggio al Tesoro, San Polo, Tolaini, Lunelli Estate, Monte delle Vigne and gems like San Patrignano and Carlo Cracco, for which he is the wine producer. The Made in Italy wine icons today are returning to promote and narrate each other together at the 12th edition of “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” (“The MonteNapoleone Harvest”). The MonteNapoleone District organized the event (here is the program). From October 11th to 17th many of the most prestigious Italian wineries will be the stars of exclusive tastings in the “Iconic” shops of the Milanese fashion quadrilateral. The event will be full of taste, elegance and beauty, and events in the event, such as sensory pairings and dedicated menus in gourmet restaurants, guided tours with wine tastings in private museums exceptionally open for the occasion. Further, winery tours from the city to the wineries and “hunting” for the White Truffle D’Alba in the Langhe. All of this while waiting for the return of the “twin” festival in Italy’s capital, “The Harvest in Rome” from October 18th – 24th.
The event celebrates design in the glass and in clothing, but there will also be charity events, such as the charity auction, “Italian Masters” by Christie’s in favor of the non-profit Dynamo Camp Onlus, scheduled on October 12th at the Hotel Principe di Savoia, thanks to the wines and producers of the Grand Cru Committee of Italy, today managed by Valentina Argiolas. The committee brings together 100 of the top wineries of Italian quality wines, which have for at least 20 years produced wines achieving the highest ratings from the main and most influential Italian and foreign magazine guides.
The boutiques & wines at “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”
Alberta Ferretti - Zenato
Bally - Col D’Orcia
Berluti - Allegrini
Brunello Cucinelli - Antonelli
Beccellati Milano - Tenute Cucco
Bulgari - Podernuovo
Burberry - Monte Rossa
Celine - Ruinart Brut Rosé
Cova Montenapoleone - Moët & Chandon
Damiani - Pico Maccario
Dolce & Gabbana - Donnafugata
Ermenegildo Zegna - Ferrari Perlé Magnum 2015, Trentodoc
Etro - Contadi Castaldi
Falconeri - Pasqua
Fratelli Rossetti - Berlucchi
Giada - Castello del Terriccio
Herno - Azienda Vinicola Coppo
Hogan - Grappa Nonino
Illy Caffè - Cuzziol Grandivini
Larusmiani - Surrau
Marchesi 1824 - Kettmeir
Moncler - Tenuta San Leonardo
Montblanc - Barone Pizzini
Moorer - Dal Forno Romano
Omega - Champagne Bollinger
Paul & Shark - Abbazia di Novacella
Pinko - Banfi
Pomellato - Bersi Serlini
Sabbadini - San Patrignano
Salvatore Ferragamo Do - Il Borro
Salvatore Ferragamo Uo - Castiglion del Bosco
Santoni - Moroder
Sergio Rossi - Villa Sparina
Tod’s - Tenuta L’Entrata
Valentino - Antinori
Van Cleef & Arpels - Rocca di Frassinello
Venini - Masi
Canali - Tenuta Montenisa
Gianantonio A. Paladini - Champagne Mountadon
Alexander McQueen - La Piemontina
Banner - Tenute Ambrogio Folonari
Chanel - Rauzan Segla-Château Canon
Chiara Boni - Mionetto
Giorgio Armani - Ca’ Marcanda
La DoubleJ - Maria Pia Castelli
Maison Margiela - Otb Farm
Missoni - Ferrari Maximum Rosé, Trentodoc
Philippe Model - Cantine Buonanno
Roger Vivier - Dorino e Barbì
Thom Browne - Krug
Rubinacci - Cecchi
Almini - Venica & Venica
Lanvin - Leone De Castris
