“Wine is like music, the more you know about it, the more you can enjoy it”says Francis Ford Coppola

One of the greatest film directors of all time and wine producer in California at the Inglenook Winery, Francis Ford Coppola, star player, who opened the “Wine Future 2021” online event, organized by the former Master of Wine, Pancho Campo, being held February 23rd to 26th, said, “You need more education to make a better future for wine. People have to learn more about wine, because it is very similar to music. The more you know about wine, the more you can enjoy it, and it also applies to food. The more we know about the nature of wine; for instance the differences in grapes, in climates, in territories, as well as the stories behind the wine that are wonderful and fascinating and span the ages, the more we can enjoy it”.

The only Italian partner at the event was Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Consortium.

The event has addressed many critical issues. Above all, the dominant topics are restarting after the Covid-19 pandemic, and sustainability. Prosecco DOCG was one of the case histories that played a leading role. “It is an important moment for discussion and study on the International scenario of the wine world, and also represents a workshop of ideas to organize restarting the sector, after the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, we believe that we can contribute the experience of our Denomination, which in 2020 stood out for resilience and ability to adapt, adapting to processes and strategies of new needs. It also confirmed the 2019 sales record, while never losing sight of the sustainable approach that characterizes the Consortium’s actions”.

Professor Eugenio Pomarici and the agronomist consultant of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Consortium, Roberto Merlo spoke specifically about the main topics at the event. Later, on the same day, Professor Pomarici talked during the “Economics & finances in challenging times” session, demonstrating how Conegliano Valdobbiadene has been an exemplary case of resilience in 2020. He highlighted the ability of local companies to face challenges the global situation has imposed. On Friday, February 26th, at the “Sustainability matters” session, Roberto Merlo will address the aspects related to the sustainability of viticulture, focusing his speech on illustrating projects that the Consortium has promoted and implemented in the field of sustainability.

Many prominent names have filled the virtual stage of “Wine Future 2021”, including: Irina Bokova, general manager of UNESCO, Manuel Butler, United Nations World Tourism Organization Executive Director, Pau Roca, OIV general manager, Antonio Amorim, CEO of the Portuguese cork giant Amorim, Mel Dick, president of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, one of the topmost importers and distributors of wine in the US, Richard Halstead, CEO of Wine Intelligence, Margareth Henriquez, president and CEO of the Krug Maison, Adam Bilbey, senior Director of Sotheby’s Wine for Asia and Europe. The event focused also on the big, international wine fairs, one of the hottest topics at the moment (February 24th, session at 6:30 pm). Stevie Kim, managing director of Vinitaly International, Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, and Bastian Mingers, project director of ProWein also joined the online event.

