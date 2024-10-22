“Wine Oscars” stop in Madrid with “Golden Vines”, with lots of Italy in the spotlight

The world of wine, from October 25 to 27, makes a stop in Madrid, this year’s venue for “Golden Vines” (edition No. 4), the international event dedicated to fine wines and rare spirits and which has become firmly established among the industry's events of some importance. Starting in 2021, “Golden Vines”, organized by the Gerard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons, will celebrate the world excellence of fine wines and rare spirits by offering charity auctions, exclusive masterclasses and gala evenings, involving experts and collectors in the field. A portion of the proceeds from the auctions will go toward scholarships to train young sommeliers and hospitality professionals.

Talking about this event also means remembering the fundamental figure of Gerard Basset, who passed away in 2019, but a personality who wrote fundamental pages of wine communication and education, the only one in the world to have obtained the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine and Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and who with DipWset Lewis Chester founded precisely the Liquid Icons. It should be remembered that, in 2022, the event made a stop in Florence and, in the Spanish capital, it will return with a now solid formula but with a lot of Italy this year, as well as in the catalog of “The Golden Vines Charity Online Auction” for a three-day “journey” of exclusive tastings, Michelin-starred dinners and masterclasses dedicated to some of the “bigs” of world oenology.

On October 25, the program will focus on masterclasses including one dedicated to “Italian Icons” and, therefore, to wineries such as Argiano, one of the leading names in Brunello di Montalcino, owned by Brazilian entrepreneur Andrè Esteves and led by Bernardino Sani; Borgogno, we are in Barolo territory among the oldest wineries in the Langhe and with the Farinetti family at the helm; Casanova di Neri, a winery run by Giacomo Neri and among the most prestigious in Montalcino, as well as Alessandro Mori’s Il Marroneto, which has written, in the last two decades, pages of history for the appellation. And again, Passopisciaro, an Etnean jewel fruit of Andrea Franchetti's intuition and among the big names in oenological Sicily; Roagna, a winery that rightfully falls into the Olympus of Langa producers under the leadership of Alfredo Roagna with his son Luca. It will be led by Italian Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli, with the fundamental support and sponsorship of Business Strategies, the Florentine firm specializing in the internationalization of businesses, headed by Silvana Ballotta.

From Italy to California, represented by Bond, Opus One, Ridge Vineyards, Vérité and spotlight on two French biggies such as Château d’Yquem Lunch and Dom Pérignon. The afternoon masterclass will open with Maison Krug, Champagne icon, and then continue with a focus on the “new world” of wine with names such as Bodega Catena Zapata (Argentina), Iwa Sake (Japan) and Penfolds (Australia); on Spain with Clos Mogador & Commando G, Epicure, Marqués de Murrieta & Vega Sicilia; and Burgundy with Domaine Bonneau du Martray, Domaine Georges Noëllat & Domaine Vincent Dancer.

Then “The Golden Vines Gala” at Real Casa de Correos with live auction hosted by Sotheby’s and dinner by two-Michelin-starred chef, Mario Sandoval, in Krug Grande “Cuvée 162ème” glasses, Krug “Vintage 2003”, Equipo Navazos Manzanilla Pasada “Golden Vines Barrel Select”, Vega Sicilia “Unico” 2004, Barca-Velha 1999, Taylor’s Port “50 year-old Tawny” and Camus XO “Golden Vines 2024 Edition”. October 26 will feature great lunches together with the “cream” of world oenology, including the “icons” of Italy and, therefore, Biondi Santi, or the history and myth of Brunello di Montalcino; Ferrari Trento, the most famous Italian bubbles in the world and the symbol of Trentodoc; San Leonardo, the jewel of Trentino wine, for 300 years under the leadership of the Guerrieri Gonzaga family (today with Carlo and his son Anselmo); Tenuta San Guido, cradle of Sassicaia, an authentic red wine myth of the Belpaese and a masterpiece of Bolgheri; Tenuta Sette Ponti of the Moretti Cuseri family, one of the most significant realities of the new Tuscan wine-making course; and Vietti, one of the most famous wineries in Barolo, founded in the late 19th century by Carlo Vietti and acquired in 2016 by the American Krause group.

Italy but not only because among the top names will be presented, from Alsace, Domaine Jean Trimbach, a meeting between Spain and Germany with Vega Sicilia & Weingut Egon Müller; Marqués de Murrieta, another top name from Spain, with a vertical together with Joselito Ham, among the most celebrated hams; and then a piece of France that “counts” with Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, Jacques Selosse and again Italy with Roagna. Champagne with Boërl & Kroff meets Harlan Estate, “cult” of Napa Valley, Bordeaux is represented by Château Cheval Blanc, Australia by Henshke that will be presented together with Japanese Iwa Sake. More Bordeaux with Liber Pater & Rare (Champagne), and there will be no shortage of Maison Krug, signature of the bubbles that have made history now owned by the Lvmh luxury group.

In the evening, the Golden Vines Awards Gala with official awards ceremony at Palacio Cibeles in the heart of Madrid, featuring Michelin-starred cuisine from El Celler de Can Roca. Also in the glasses will be Dom Pérignon “Rosé” 2009, Dom Pérignon “Plénitude 2” 2006, Le Petit Cheval Blanc 2020, Ornellaia 2006, Marqués de Murrieta “Castillo Ygay” 1980, Château d'Yquem 1983 and González Byass Palo Cortado “Golden Vines Barrel Select”. Finally, on October 27 will be a day dedicated to “experiences,” including exclusive helicopter tours, private jet rides, Habana cigar tastings and star-studded lunches and dinners, signed together with wineries such as Salon, Delamotte, Vega Sicilia, Taylor's and more.

Copyright © 2000/2024