Wine rewards critics: the Istituto Grandi Marchi award to Monica Larner

Critics reward great wines, and wine rewards great critics, which the wine producers of the Istituto Grandi Marchi just did. The Institute includes 18 of the top most prestigious Italian wine companies (Alois Lageder, Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Tenute, Argiolas, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Col d’Orcia, Donnafugata , Jermann, Lungarotti, Marchesi Antinori, Masi, Michele Chiarlo, Mastroberardino, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca D’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido, Umani Ronchi). This is the third edition of the award that in the past went to wine writers such as Burton Anderson and Jens Priewe. They presented the award recently, in Rome, to the American journalist, Monica Larner, writer for “The Wine Advocate”, because of “the passion she has shown in communicating the excellence of Italian wine around the world”.

“Monica Larner’s writing on an important publication such as “The Wine Advocate”, Piero Mastroberardino, president of Istituto Grandi Marchi, declared, “contributes in sensitivity and competence to the promotion of fine wines and Italian territories to a vast and knowledgable audience. Therefore, her commitment perfectly coincides with the mission of our Institute, which was founded precisely to spread the message of the best expression of Made in Italy wine on the most important International markets”. The initiative is part of the Great Brands’ various activities, and, following the successful “Canada Tour 2022”, are aiming for new events in Italy, around the world, and on social networks. “We have been carrying out campaigns”, Piero Mastroberardino continued, “for quite a while on social medias, which allow us to reach a much vaster audience populated by young wine, viticulture and wine tourism enthusiasts. Our primary purpose is to stimulate the Third Millennium wine lovers to experience the contact with wine more deeply and thereby increase their awareness of this fascinating world. The fact that today the new campaign already counts over 1 million views gives all of us great satisfaction. In a few days we will resume our travels, and our agenda will take us once again overseas, to important events that will be held in Manhattan”.

The Istituto Grandi Marchi is starting again from the United States of America. There will be an exclusive tasting at the Masseria dei Vini Restaurant in New York, on Wednesday, October 19th, on the eve of the “New York Wine Experience”, the outstanding New York event on wine by “Wine Spectator”. All the wine families of the Institute GrandiMarchi will attend the tasting, organized in collaboration with “Wine Spectator”, and reserved for a selection of sommeliers, restaurateurs and winemakers from the Big Apple. It is one of the wine “capitals” of the United States, which remain number 1 for Italian wine, and the Grandi Marchi Institute wineries will narrate their excellence.

