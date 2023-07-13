“World’s Best Vineyards 2023”: Ceretto best winery in Italy, Antinori in the “Hall of Fame”

Catena Zapata, in Argentina, is the most beautiful winery in the world, while Ceretto, an icon of Langhe, with its “Grape” on the vineyards and beyond, is the most beautiful in Italy. That's the verdict of the “World’s Best Vineyards 2023”, announced yesterday (late in the evening), in Rioja, which thus sees the famous Argentine winery join in the “Hall of Fame” (and for this out of the competition) the monumental Antinori winery in Chianti Classico, at No. 1 in 2022, and Zuccardi Valle de Uco, again from Argentina (at the top for three consecutive years, from 2019 to 2021, in a period, however, conditioned by the Covid period, and with a less dynamic list, ed.). And while rounding out the 2023 podium are two other wineries of enormous appeal, such as Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain, and Vik, from the Cachpoal Valley, Chile, Ceretto, led by one of the families that have most marked the recent history of Langhe food and wine, with wine, but also with hazelnut groves and with haute cuisine, with Alba’s Piazza Duomo, three Michelin stars, along with chef Enrico Crippa, and the underlying La Piola signature trattoria, and with the pastry brand “Relanghe”, is in this edition the only Italian company in the “Top 50”, at no. 29, joined, looking at the top 100 positions, by Villa Sandi, a Palladian-style marvel at the heart of one of the most important names in Prosecco, owned by the Polegato family, at No. 54, followed, at No. 59, by the historic Tenuta San Leonardo, excellence of Trentino owned by the Guerrieri Gonzaga family. At No. 62, however, it goes down to Sicily, with Donnafugata, one of the wineries that marked the renaissance of wine on the island, under the leadership of the Rallo family, which is just ahead of Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, a reference point for the wine of Irpinia, owned by the Pepe family. At No. 87, on the other hand, is Castello Banfi, a winery that has marked the contemporary history of the Brunello di Montalcino area, under the steadfast leadership of the Mariani family, while, at position No. 99, there is Ferrari Trento, Trentodoc’s No. 1 winery, and from where the Lunelli family's wine adventure began.

“The list each year surprises us with unique vineyards, unparalleled visitor experiences, futuristic or UNESCO-protected architecture, and family-run wineries with intimate tours. A list that provides an overview of the best all-around wine experiences. It is with great happiness that we welcome this special award, which sees us rise in the ranking, to No. 29”, comments the Ceretto family, according to whom the award is “a recognition of our daily work: from the vineyard to the reception space of Tenuta Monsordo Bernardina, topped by the iconic “Grape”. It is an immersive place to get an in-depth understanding of our everyday life, from the vineyards of the Langhe to those of the Roero. Our tale begins with a map that denotes and limits the thousand faces of this land. A journey that we conclude with the tasting of the different peculiarities that each of our wines is able to express, in full respect of the Langa terroir”. The global wine tourism competition, a note states, was launched in London by William Reed in 2019, and despite the difficulties related to the pandemic, in its first years it is confirmed, at edition No. 5, an expected reference for this booming segment. The parameters are many and not rigidly limited; rather, it is the overall experience of the experts that defines the value of winery hospitality.

The rankings are formed by looking at experiences from 22 important wine-producing regions and countries of the world, each with a panel of 36 professionals including sommeliers, journalists and experts in the wine tourism and food and wine sector led by a panel leader who in Italy is Chiara Giorleo, a freelance food and wine critic and trainer; seven preferences each to be assigned between wineries in their home country and abroad to be freely indicated (there is no predefined list), complete with reasons to arrive at the final calculation to which the votes of all the panels concur, defining the best 100 wineries in the world in terms of hospitality.

“It is a tension-filled wait that precedes the revelation of the 100 names and often a surprise to discover the favorite wine tourism destinations of international colleagues: the votes of all the panels contribute to the definition of the ranking, not only that of one’s own country. This is without neglecting the value of the tour in the host country of the awards - like this one in Rioja - with the hope that one day we can bring the appointment to Italy”, declares the Italian contact person for the “World’s Best Vineyards 2023” competition, Chiara Giorleo.

