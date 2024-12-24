10 years of Wine & Siena, returning to the “City of the Palio” on January 25-27, 2025

The holidays are upon us, and wine events are also taking a break. Short, though, because already in January the appointments for insiders and enthusiasts return. And in Siena, in the “City of the Palio,” it will once again be Wine & Siena, edition No. 10 of a three-day event dedicated to wine and food, including tastings, masterclasses, in-depth discussions and visits, presented today in Siena, which will be staged on January 25-27, 2025, again at Santa Maria della Scala and Palazzo Squarcialupi, in close collaboration, and thanks, to the City of Siena.

“Wine & Siena is a cultural heritage and art united with the best wine production”, a note explains, “awarded with the prestigious The WineHunter Award: the evocative rooms of the ancient Spedale will host “The WineHunter Talks”, offering a unique opportunity to explore issues related to the world of food and wine, sustainability and the challenges that lie ahead for the world of wine. On January 27, for example, thanks to the collaboration of the University of Siena, the presentation of new research and the usual panel on climate change will be staged. The study was carried out by the Santa Chiara Lab, in its activities as a spoke of Agritech, the National Research Center for Agricultural Technology, on 3,000 Italian farms, including more than 1,000 wineries, to understand how they are doing on the sustainability and ecological transition front. It is also confirmed as an exclusive opportunity to explore the world of wine through masterclasses (six appointments for a sensory journey through wine aromas and flavors). And again, the encounter art, architecture with the products of wine and food excellence will be made explicit in guided tours”.

But Wine & Siena will also go outside Santa Maria della Scala to meet visitors to the city's venues with “Fuori Wine & Siena” and with “AsSaggi di vino”, the format in wine bars. The tastings will be combined with talks on wine-related curiosities ranging from literature to archaeology, from art to astronomy. This is a popular format that is possible thanks to the willingness of professors from the University of Siena who will leave the academic classroom to give us some of their knowledge.

“Siena, a city rich in history, art and passion, is once again the perfect stage for an event that combines wine-making excellence with the beauty of our territory”, explains the mayor of Siena, Nicoletta Fabio, “and this event is not only a celebration of wine, but also an opportunity to promote tourism, the economy and the well-being of our community”.

“This milestone represents”, explains Helmuth Köcher, The Wine Hunter, “not only a moment of celebration but also a starting point for continuing to enhance food and wine excellence. This year, with 130 wine and food companies in the spotlight, we are preparing to offer a unique experience, capable of combining culture, tradition and innovation in a context that continues to amaze year after year”. “Wine & Siena”, stresses the president of the Arezzo-Siena Chamber of Commerce, Massimo Guasconi, “confirms its relevance in the regional panorama of events dedicated to food and wine: it is one of the most important sectors for the provincial economy considering that the value of wine and food exports rose to 612 million euros in the first 9 months of 2024 alone. A growth that rewards above all the high quality of the Sienese supply chains, as confirmed by the Ismea- Qualivita 2024 Report, which notes that 48% of the total sales of Dop/Igp wines and foods in Tuscany, come from our territory”.

Copyright © 2000/2024