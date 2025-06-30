Communication and training: Generazione Next is born to introduce wine to younger generations

Promoting their homeland, Sicily, through communication about the region's wine production based on a new, younger, and more dynamic language, with the aim of greater involvement of Gen Z, working on internal training among the various winegrowers, and enhancing the value of the territory. These are the main points of the “Manifesto” of Generazione Next, the group founded within Assovini Sicilia and composed of young producers under 40, already active members of family businesses, which currently number 26 and have elected Gabriella Favara (Donnafugata) as president and Enrica Spadafora (Dei Principi di Spadafora) as vice president, with the Board of Directors composed of Costante Planeta (Planeta), Serena Costanzo (Palmento Costanzo), Pietro Pollara (Principe di Corleone), Cristina Madaudo (Camporè), and Pierfilippo Marchello (Tenute Pellegrino).

“Generazione Next is about the future, unity, and continuity. I am thrilled to see how, step by step, this team is taking shape, with ever-increasing enthusiasm to contribute together to the success of our sector and our Sicily”, said President Gabriella Favara. Among the various topics and actions planned by the group are various sectors such as management, hospitality, production, tasting, wine tourism, communication and marketing, coaching, and team building: “We want to spark young people’s curiosity about wine by telling authentic stories and creating moments of sharing”, she added, “with the aim of inspiring them to see wine not only as a product, but as a journey rich in culture, emotions, and beauty, linked to our region. Great attention will also be paid to training, an essential aspect for exchanging our experiences within the group, enhancing them with the support of external specialists, and sharing them not only with our companies’ employees”. For Enrica Spadafora, “being part of such a dynamic and skilled team is a great responsibility for me, but above all a wonderful opportunity. We all work together to transform many ideas into concrete projects”.

As mentioned, all of this will take place under the umbrella of Assovini Sicilia, the association founded in 1998 by Giacomo Rallo, Diego Planeta, and Lucio Tasca, which today has 101 member companies producing 900 labels. “We promoted and supported the creation of the Generazione Next group because it not only represents the future of our association, but also because it is based on the same values and principles that underpin Assovini Sicilia”, explained president Mariangela Cambria. “The result is a dynamic, lively group that I am sure will continue to promote the world of wine with a new language capable of intercepting the changes underway”.

