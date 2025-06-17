$28.8 million for the auction of William I. Koch’s collection, sold by Christie’s

It was set to make history, and so it did: $28.8 million in total sales, with 100% of lots sold, and a 154% increase in auction value. This is the sensational result of the auction “The Cellar of William I. Koch: The Great American Collector” auction, held by Christie’s in recent days at the Rockefeller Center in New York, setting a record as the largest collection of wines from a single owner ever sold in North America. As expected, the highest price was achieved by the Mathusalem of the legendary 1999 Burgundy Romanée-Conti from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, sold for $275,000, while three magnums of the same wine reached $237,500, more than double the maximum estimate.

Throughout the sale, the auction house explains, large-format bottles achieved exceptional results, particularly for Burgundy. Domaine Georges Roumier stood out, with several lots far exceeding their high estimates. The highest price achieved by the Domaine was for the 1985 Bonnes Mares (6 Magnums), which sold for $200,000, more than double its maximum estimate. Other top lots worth mentioning include the lot of 8 bottles of Musigny 1999 from Domaine Leroy, which sold for $187,500, the same price as 6 Magnums of one of Bordeaux’s icons, Château Latour, vintage 1961.

Italy’s big names also performed well, with bids often well above estimates. The top Italian lot was four bottles of Sassicaia from the legendary 1985 vintage, sold for $12,500. 500, while another lot of three bottles of the iconic wine from Tenuta San Guido, also from 1985, achieved $10,625, as did six bottles of the famous Barolo Monfortino Riserva 1990 from the Giacomo Conterno winery. The Italian “top 5” also included the 1985 Sassicaia, this time with a Magnum sold for $8,750, and the lot dedicated to Gaja, with 1 Magnum of Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 1985 and 4 Magnums of Barbaresco Sorì Tildìn 1985, sold for $5,625.

The auction house explains that the auction attracted global participation from all generations, with 42% of registrants new to Christie’s wine auctions. “I hope that these wines, which I have spent years collecting and caring for, will bring joy and great memories to their new owners. Drink them in good health. I want to thank my staff and the team of experts at Christie’s for handling these wines with such care. Their teamwork and professionalism have been exceptional”, commented Bill Koch. Adam Bilbey, Global Head of Wine & Spirits at Christie’s, spoke of a unique sale: “Including wines of incredible rarity, this magnificent selection attracted collectors of all ages from around the world, and we were delighted to see incredible competition online at Christie’s Live, by telephone, and in the room throughout the three days of the sale. We are thrilled with the result; it simultaneously celebrates the vision and legacy that Mr. Koch leaves behind in the world of fine wine and heralds the successful return of Christie’s wine auctions to New York City”.

Copyright © 2000/2025