Nadia Zenato bets on Lugana with Sansonina (remaining a minority partner in Zenato)

Remaining within the family company, whose history was largely written by her as a leading figure and guiding force, though now with a minority share, both to stay connected to her roots and, at the same time, to dedicate herself to another wine project which is a more “personal” gem. Nadia Zenato, one of the most established producers and women in the wine world, has transferred 30% of her shares in the family winery, Zenato, a historic name in Valpolicella and Lugana, to her brother Alberto Zenato, who thus becomes the majority shareholder of the winery (with Nadia Zenato retaining 20% of the shares, while 15% remains with their mother, Carla Prospero, who has never left the company structure, and with the business never having been for sale, contrary to claims made in recent months by national economic and financial press coverage). Nadia Zenato will now devote herself full-time to Sansonina, a winery which is among the symbols of the Lugana area, a territory which has been growing in value for years and has proven more than others its ability to ride that market trend which, for years and increasingly so, rewards high-quality, distinctive white wines.

A new structure for a family and wine story, that of Zenato, which will officially take effect on July 1st, 2026. According to an official note, it represents a personal and entrepreneurial evolution which allows Nadia Zenato to focus on other business initiatives related to wine, culture, and relationships.

“Zenato is first and foremost a family story before being a company, to which I have dedicated many years of its growth (in 2025, revenue, up compared to 2024, reached 39 million euros, ed), bringing its wines, territories, and vision, born from my father Sergio and my mother Carla to the world, building lasting relationships with all stakeholders and strengthening the brand premium positioning, globally recognized as a synonym of excellence. Today - explains Nadia Zenato - I have chosen to give greater space to what in recent years has represented the most authentic part of my journey: relationships with people and the international promotion of the wine of my territory through the strengthening of existing cultural and entrepreneurial activities and the creation of new projects”, says the producer.

“When Nadia Zenato took the reins of the company founded by her parents Sergio and Carla, Italian wine was almost entirely led by men. She chose not to adapt to that language and instead brought her own, made up of rigor, aesthetics, and relationships built with patience and vision in international markets. For over more than three decades, she has helped establish the wines of Lake Garda and Valpolicella in more than 60 countries, building a premium positioning recognized by the most important guides and institutions in the sector. The women who have truly led an Italian winery of international stature can be counted on one hand, and Nadia Zenato is among them”, still explains the note.

In the coming months, Nadia Zenato will continue to develop existing initiatives and launch new projects focused on enhancing territories, promoting Italian wine worldwide, and wine tourism. Alongside her entrepreneurial activities, the producer will also continue her cultural commitment through projects closely linked to art, study and experimentation workshops, particularly dedicated to contemporary photography, and the ongoing interaction and dialogue between wine, art, culture, and society.

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