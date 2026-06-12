Imagine a dinner on Ponte Buriano, with “the Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci in the background

Bringing the background of the Mona Lisa into the world through a wine label is no small feat: it is a significant responsibility. Tenuta Sette Ponti, located in the heart of the Valdarno area in Tuscany, combines the passion for wine and Italian art. The estate owes its evocative name to the seven bridges over the Arno River that connect the cities of Florence and Arezzo. One of these, Ponte Buriano, dating back to the 13th century, is especially famous because in the 16th century Leonardo da Vinci, the quintessential Italian genius, depicted it behind the Mona Lisa in his masterpiece, the most famous, enigmatic, and admired painting in the world, housed at the Musée du Louvre in Paris. An extraordinary backdrop, chosen by the Tuscan estate of the Moretti Cuseri family to celebrate 25 years of Oreno, its flagship wine (ranked over the years among the best in the world by Wine Spectator, ed), and to launch in preview the celebratory 2024 vintage with local communities, Tuscany, and the Italian wine world. Guests gathered around a long and evocative table set upon this iconic Italian monument (and WineNews was also present, drawing inspiration from the event to tell, in a video, the connection between Leonardo and wine).

A place which spans history and a wine that has told a vision for 25 years: this is why Tenuta Sette Ponti chose a unique setting in the world, Ponte Buriano, the historic bridge immortalized by Leonardo da Vinci in the background of the Mona Lisa, to celebrate the anniversary No. 25 of Oreno, one of the most representative labels of contemporary Tuscan winemaking. “The choice of Ponte Buriano to celebrate this important moment was not accidental - explains Antonio Moretti Cuseri (whose family also owns Tenuta Orma in Bolgheri and Poggio al Lupo in Maremma, Feudo Maccari in Noto, and Contrada Santo Spirito in Passopisciaro on Mount Etna, all managed together with his children Alberto and Amedeo Moretti Cuseri) - a symbol of connection between eras, places, and cultures, the bridge ideally represents the journey Oreno has taken over these 25 years: a story built harvest after harvest, marked by continuity, elegance, and the ability to renew itself while preserving its identity”. This important anniversary brought together guests from Italy and abroad in a setting of extraordinary historical and scenic value, where art, territory, and wine culture came together in a narrative consistent with the identity of Tenuta Sette Ponti.

The highlight of the evening was the preview presentation of Oreno 2024, the vintage celebrating the wine anniversary No. 25, arisen from the insight of the Moretti Cuseri family to create a great Bordeaux-style blend with a strong Tuscan character. Today, as then, Oreno continues to represent a synthesis of elegance, precision, and the ability to interpret the territory. Oreno is made from a blend of 45% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc, and 5% Petit Verdot. The grapes are strictly harvested by hand and undergo a double selection: first in the vineyard and then in the winery, where only the finest berries are chosen for vinification, reflecting a constant pursuit of quality that has always been a defining feature of the wine. The name Oreno comes from the stream which runs through the estate and, over the past 25 years, this label has become one of the most recognizable expressions of the Moretti Cuseri family production philosophy, basing on the enhancement of the territory, respect for time, and a continuous pursuit of excellence. With the 2024 vintage, a new chapter begins in the story of a wine which continues to express the vision of the Moretti Cuseri family and the vocation of Tenuta Sette Ponti to produce great wines destined to leave their mark over time, while also telling the world an important chapter of Italian history.

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