Look to the future without losing history: not only red anymore, Chianti Docg becomes also rosé

“Since the dawn of time, when thinking of the many shades of red, one also looks to the hue expressed by the Chianti territory. This is because, thanks to its emblematic product that helped bring it international recognition, i.e. wine, Chianti has become a chromatic icon of style in many other contexts. Chianti red wine, much like Bordeaux red, has found admirers and applications in fields such as fashion and interior design, just to name a few: a “certified” color which identifies with a territory, a “status” which only the greatest can achieve. Say Chianti, and you say wine, and therefore red, forming an unbreakable “fil rouge” to stay on theme, which makes Chianti Docg the largest and most “pop” denomination among Tuscan reds, a “galaxy” of 2,200 producers, more than 13,600 hectares, and 75 million bottles sold every year”. A family, that of Chianti Docg, which now welcomes another member, because society changes and, consequently, so does the market. And so, alongside the traditional red wines, the denomination is enriched by a rosé, with Chianti Rosé Docg ready to win over the glasses of wine enthusiasts. A new entry, promoted by the Chianti Wine Consortium headed by Giovanni Busi, resulting from the new production regulations approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and published in the Official Gazette. It is the most significant update in recent years, part of the path launched by the Consortium in 2020 to adapt the denomination to the evolution of the sector.

And Chianti Rosé Docg “is a new category designed to expand the denomination offer in a segment which is constantly growing both in the Italian and international markets”, explained the Consortium, also adding “that the new subzone “Terre di Vinci” is being introduced, officially entering the geography of Chianti Docg by enhancing an area of great historical and winemaking importance, linked to the birthplace of Leonardo da Vinci, after a long process strongly supported by local producers”.

The Consortium also announced the strengthening of controls to protect transparency and consumers. It is now mandatory to obtain a certificate of suitability from the Control Body before transferring batches of Chianti and Chianti Superiore intended for commercialization. Additionally, prior notification to the same body is required for the transfer of new wine still in fermentation destined for Docg denomination.

“These amendments represent a balance point between identity and innovation - commented Giovanni Busi, president of the Chianti Wine Consortium - on the one hand, we continue to defend the elements that have made Chianti one of the most well-known Italian wines in the world; on the other hand, we introduce tools that allow companies to face market challenges and climate change more effectively. The new Rosé enables us to enter a growing segment, especially during a particular period such as summer, when Chianti usually experiences a natural slowdown in sales. This new set of regulations is the result of a shared effort across the supply chain looking to the future without giving up our history”.

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