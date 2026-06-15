Vino Toscana Consortium gets “erga omnes” recognition for Toscana IGT protection and promotion

Vino Toscana Consortium, which protects and promotes Tuscany largest wine denomination, Toscana IGT, will now be able to speak and act on behalf of all those who claim it, whether they are members of the Consortium (which has grown from 70 members in 2019, when the renewal project began alongside the start of Cesare Cecchi presidency, to 503 members today, and over 1,750 when including winegrowers associated with cooperatives) or not. This is because the Consortium itself, headed by Cesare Cecchi and general manager Stefano Campatelli, has obtained the “erga omnes” recognition (which requires representing at least 66% of production and 40% of producers). This means “being representative of Toscana IGT and serving as a reference point for all producers, including non-members, who claim Toscana IGT at one or more of the three stages: viticulture, winemaking, and bottling”. Only the decree from the Ministry of Agriculture is still missing, which will be published in the Official Gazette in the coming days. This is an important achievement that opens new scenarios for a Consortium that protects Toscana IGT, one that carries in its name the “Toscana” brand, among the strongest in the world for wine and beyond. In numerical terms, it represents an average production of 91 million bottles over the last 5 years, corresponding to 36% of all bottled Tuscan wines, with a production value of 458 million euros, 69% of which is generated through exports.

“Today, we have achieved the extremely important goal of having a tool, namely Consorzio Vino Toscana, which meets all the requirements to operate in ways and at times that members consider most appropriate, and this is even more significant in a complex and multifaceted market situation such as the one we are experiencing - affirmed Cesare Cecchi, president of the Consorzio Vino Toscana. He also pointed out that this recognition closely follows another achievement: the revision of the production regulations approved last March, which, among many changes, introduced the shift from the denomination “Toscano or Toscana” to simply “Toscana”. This choice aims to strengthen recognition and market positioning, and also introduces the sparkling wine category, opening new production perspectives for the regional wine sector (as reported here). “We are now in a position to manage our denomination by supporting the activities of Tuscan wine companies. A big thank you to all the members who understood from the very beginning the importance of such a tool and supported and helped the Consortium and its structure in achieving this goal”.

“An excellent result - affirms Leonardo Marras, Regional Councillor for Agriculture of Tuscany - and I thank president Cecchi and director Campatelli, men of great experience in the wine sector, who have been able, with determination, to create cohesion and teamwork in pursuit of a goal which will bring value to Tuscan wine. The strategies that Consorzio Vino Toscana will be able to implement will further safeguard the quality and image of Tuscan wine, protecting not only the product but also the entire territory and its farmers, who are capable of transforming tradition and passion into economic value. We work every day to protect and enhance this unique heritage by supporting a supply chain, and in this case the Consortium, representative of all the region IGT production, which is not only an economic asset but the very soul of our territory”.

Since its recognition less than three years ago, Consorzio Vino Toscana has also been very active in protecting the “Toscana” name, opposing improper uses at both national and international levels and registering such an iconic brand worldwide, such as in the United States. All this within a framework of enhancing and safeguarding a denomination that includes some of the most recognized wines in the world and undoubtedly represents one of the most important production areas globally.

“This result - concludes Stefano Campatelli, director of Consorzio Vino Toscana - shouldn’t be seen merely as a milestone achieved, but as the creation of a solid foundation on which to build future prospects and programs that will give producers the satisfaction they deserve in carrying out their activities”.

In practical terms, the “erga omnes” recognition grants the Consorzio Vino Toscana the decision-making power over all policies for enhancing IGT wines in the Tuscan territory, with a role of supervision and coordination. As required by regulations, the Consortium will now act not only in the interest of its members but of all those who produce IGT wines in Tuscany. At the same time, the decree provides the Consortium with the tools to benefit from the financial support of all producers in the area: in short, shared responsibility among all companies and an expanded budget for protection, promotion, and communication plans.

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