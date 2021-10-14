36.8 million hectolitres of wine in Italian cellars, 22% in Veneto, 51.5% with a Denomination

On September 30, 2021, Italian cellars held 36.8 million hectolitres of wine, 8.9 million hectolitres of must and 3.4 million hectolitres of new wine still in fermentation. Compared to 12 months ago, the value of stocks is higher for all the main products: +3% for wines (+ 1 million hectolitres), + 21.3% for musts and + 22.1% for wines in fermentation, while on 31 July 2021 (the latest survey) there is a 12.4% reduction in stocks for wines (- 5.2 million hectolitres), while, as expected for this period, there is a sharp increase in stocks for musts, most of which are held in the Regions of Northern (44%) and Southern (35%) Italy. Three Regions hold 62.5% of the musts: Apulia (30.9%); Sicily (15.9%) and Emilia-Romagna (15.7%), as underlined by the report drawn up by the Ispettorato Centrale Repressione Frodi - Icqrf (Central Inspectorate for the Repression of Fraud) on the basis of the data contained in the telematic wine registers, belonging to 17,364 operators, representing 95% of the wine and musts held in Italy.

56.5% of wine in Italy is held in the northern regions. The Veneto alone accounts for 22% of national wine, mainly due to the significant contribution of stocks in the provinces of Verona (9.5%) and Treviso (7.6%). Tuscany, on the other hand, holds 12.9% of stocks, Emilia Romagna 11.1%, Piedmont 10.1%, Apulia 9.2%, Sicily 7%, Lombardy 5.6%, Abruzzo 4.8%, Trentino Alto Adige 4.5% and Friuli Venezia Giulia 3.1%. 51.5% (18.9 million hectolitres) of the wine in Italian cellars is PDO (-12% on 30 July 2021), with a prevalence of red (59.8%). 26.5% of wine is PGI (9.7 million hectolitres, -13.2% compared to July 2021), again with a prevalence of red wine (61.7%), while varietal wines (560,000 hectolitres), which are held, make up just 1.5% of the total. The remaining 20.5% (7.5 million hectolitres) is made up of other wines.

Despite the large number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are very concentrated: the top 20 designations account for 54.9% of the total stocks of GI wines. Prosecco accounts for 6% of stocks (1.7 million hectolitres), IGP Apulia for 4.9% (1.4 million hectolitres), IGP Tuscany for 4.6% (1.3 million hectolitres), Montepulciano d'Abruzzo for 3.9% (1.1 million hectolitres), PDO Sicily for 3.8% (1.1 million hectolitres), IGP Veneto for 3.4% (983. 000 hectolitres), Chianti 3.4% (980,000 hectolitres), Terre Siciliane Igp 3.1% (878,000 hectolitres), Salento Igp 2.9% (826,000 hectolitres), Chianti Classico 2.6% (737. 000 hectolitres), Rubicone Igp 2.1% (612,000 hectolitres), Franciacorta 1.9% (538,000 hectolitres), Delle Venezie 1.9% (536,000 hectolitres), Barolo 1.7% (487,000 hectolitres), Veronese Igp 1.7% (477,000 hectolitres), Valpolicella Ripasso 1.7% (474. 000 hectolitres), Amarone della Valpolicella 1.4% (410,000 hectolitres), Emilia Igp 1.4% (401,000 hectolitres), Brunello di Montalcino 1.3% (386,000 hectolitres) and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore 1.3% (383,000 hectolitres).

